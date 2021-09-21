CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star quarterback Justyn Martin decommits from Cal

By Ryan Chien
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days after four-star running back Jaydn Ott announced his decommitment from Cal, the program has lost yet another incoming Bear via Twitter: Justyn Martin. Martin is currently ranked the nation’s 21st best quarterback in the class of 2022, according to 247sports. A highly-touted four-star recruit from Inglewood High School, he currently holds offers from schools such as Ole Miss, UCLA and Michigan, to name a few.

