4-star quarterback Justyn Martin decommits from Cal
Four days after four-star running back Jaydn Ott announced his decommitment from Cal, the program has lost yet another incoming Bear via Twitter: Justyn Martin. Martin is currently ranked the nation’s 21st best quarterback in the class of 2022, according to 247sports. A highly-touted four-star recruit from Inglewood High School, he currently holds offers from schools such as Ole Miss, UCLA and Michigan, to name a few.www.dailycal.org
