CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ada County, ID

How Do Kids Really Feel About the Mask Mandate at School?

By Angie
104.3 WOW Country
104.3 WOW Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Ada County School District students have been in school for a little under a month and while there has been much uproar from parents regarding protocols for yet another school year during a pandemic, how are the students feeling about this year so far? Who better to ask than a student from a local elementary school? I just so happen to be the mother of one such student who is in his final year of elementary school in Meridian.

1043wowcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
104.3 WOW Country

The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family

When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

8 Popular Halloween Costume Ideas for Boise Kids

Some of the cuter kids' costumes this Halloween might be Flo the Progressive Lady, a Grandma and her walker, or Forest Gump running. When kids are adults it's fun for everyone, but the most popular costumes will likely be the ole standbys. When they're thinking about what they want to...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada County, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Society
Ada County, ID
Society
City
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Education
Boise, ID
Society
Ada County, ID
Education
Boise, ID
Health
Meridian, ID
Society
Meridian, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Education
County
Ada County, ID
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Education
104.3 WOW Country

Boise Mayor Celebrates Local Hero: Javier Andrade

Javier Andrade, owner of Andrade's Mexican in Boise is being celebrated as a community hero after selflessly feeding the food insecure in Boise for free during the pandemic. This is such a nice, feel good story. As I was scrolling through Facebook this afternoon, I saw this post from Boise's Mayor Lauren McClean. The post reads: "Javier Andrade, owner of Andrades Mexican Restaurant, noticed an increase in hunger and food insecurity in the early days of the pandemic. He jumped into action, feeding residents regardless of their ability to pay. I recognized him as a community hero during my State of the City address and I continue to share his story because it is such a good example of how Boiseans step up to care for each other. Thank you Javier for feeding our community in a time of need. I appreciate your dedication and selflessness."
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Humane Society’s TikTok Page is Cuteness Overload

I stumbled upon Idaho Humane Society's TikTok and doing so was such a bright spot in my day - it's a total cuteness overload. TikTok is a great way IHS can show off each pet and their adorable personalities. They're a growing account with only 67 followers on the app so after you check out some of these videos here, be sure to hit that follow button.
PETS
104.3 WOW Country

One of Boise’s Highest Rated Haunted Attractions Will Not Return in 2021

After the haunt hosted a Friday the 13th even in conjunction with the Idaho Halloween and Horror Convention this summer, we're shocked by the news. On Monday, Nyah's Haunted Woods announced via Facebook that they will not return for a 2021 season. According to the post, the decision came down to concerns for public health, scheduling, permitting and restructuring of the property. During its previous seasons, Nyah's Haunted Woods operated at Twin Oaks Farm in Eagle.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Elementary School#Every Boise Mom#Social Media Pictures
104.3 WOW Country

Warning: Collar Your Pet So This Doesn’t Happen to You

As a pet owner, there are two things that are the absolute worst: your furry cutie family member passing away; your cutie fur baby little going missing. In fact, that's true of your human family members too. But the odds of your pet getting lost are a lot higher than your child getting lost (right? That has to be right), and your pet can't talk to let anyone know they need to be returned to their owner. That's why collars with information tags exist. Just in case your pet pal goes missing, they can be traced back to you with the info on their collar.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Move Over Meat Eaters; Boise Is Quickly Turning Vegan

"How can you tell if someone is vegan?" "They'll tell you as soon as they meet you." Haha, so funny. But isn't this more true about people who do Crossfit? Or am I sensitive because I am a vegan? In any case, vegans are out here living and thriving in Boise because Boise actually caters to us! That might sound surprising, since fishing and hunting is big here, and we're home to some amazing steak houses, burger joints, and seafood places (looking at you, Anthony's). But research doesn't lie.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

New Boys & Girls Club Just Opened in Caldwell

Nampa Boys & Girls Club just opened a new site in Caldwell last week. The center has already made some big positive impacts with youth in the area after less than a week. The new club was able to open in part because of a $1 million grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. This is the first site in Caldwell and a needed one. According to Idaho Press, families and parents in the Caldwell area have been asking about a Caldwell location for quite some time but the closest was in Nampa. Finally Caldwell has it's own that is able to serve up to 150 youth and families are loving it. The new location is at Indian Creek Academy off Fillmore Street.
CALDWELL, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
104.3 WOW Country

These Boise Coffee Locations Are Closing and People Are Angry

If there is one thing that nobody wants to get in between if they know what is good for them, it is coffee and the coffee drinker. Especially it it's early in the morning before the work day. The tension, the drama, and anger than can arise from coffee depravity is REAL and here in the Treasure Valley, a certain "anger" is percolating, if you will.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

West Ada School District Extends Mask Requirement

On September 10th the West Ada School District implemented a mask mandate that canceled all mask opt outs. All teachers, staff, and students were to wear masks essentially at all times. The decision came in part after reviewing Central District Health Data. It was also decided that they would review the mask requirement again on September 24th and determine if there needed to be an extension of the mask requirement.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Viral Hack: Idaho-Inspired Way to Treat Acne Breakouts

TikTok is FULL of life hacks. From home improvement to personal budgeting, TikTok has it all. Personally, I love all the skincare tips and tricks you can pick up on there. Making its round on the internet right now is the most Idaho-Inspired way to cure an acne breakout - and it actually works!
SKIN CARE
104.3 WOW Country

Meridian Teacher Named Idaho’s Teacher Of The Year 2022

Crossroads Middle School in Meridian's Todd Knight has been named Idaho's 2022 teacher of the year!. CBS 2 Boise broke the story; Crossroads Middle School's Mr Knight, a science teacher has been named Idaho's teacher of the year for 2022. This came as a shock to him as he was surprised in his classroom with balloons and a check for $1,000. "Knight was chosen by a blue ribbon panel. He will now be a spokesman for Idaho educators and serve as the Idaho nominee for national teacher of the year", according to CBS 2 Boise.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Experience A Day At Treefort In Under A Minute

Treefort is back in downtown Boise after a devastating year off due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Experience a day at Treefort in under a minute with this cool video!. The "days till Treefort" sign in Downtown Boise was a sad sight to see as it was counting down and counting down last year and then an entire year was added back on to the countdown but believe it or not, it's finally here! Treefort is such a cool festival and it's so uniquely Boise. Not only is there an incredible lineup of musical performers, but there's also an incredible showing of craft beers, films, and so much more representation of what our culture has been up to and it all happens in Downtown Boise through Sunday. Here's the thing... Things like this seem to come and go so quick and in the blink of an eye, you can miss it (Am I some knock off version of Ferris Bueller?).
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy