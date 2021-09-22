CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fall-like weather for the start of Fall

Ashley County Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday evening was ushering in some Fall-like weather just in time for the beginning of Fall on Wednesday. The Fall Equinox occurs at 2:20 p.m. CDT. And the forecast calls for sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

www.ashleycountyledger.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cooler Temperatures Settle In Quickly

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures are set to tumble as we close out September and head for October. We’ve had a very hot September, but October will start off much differently with below normal temperatures. (credit: CBS) A cold front will roll through on Wednesday and drop our highs from the 80s to the upper 60s for the Front Range and foothills. The mountains and western Colorado will head into the 50s and 40s! More wet weather, including the chance for snow, will mainly stay west of the Front Range on Wednesday until the evening hours. We could see some rain late in the day on Wednesday, with some snow possible in the mountains on Wednesday night above 9,000 to 10,000 feet! (credit: CBS) Rain chances decrease, but do stick around through Saturday. We expect to get moisture in the state, it just won’t be as widespread as Tuesday and Wednesday. Our temperatures remain below normal through the weekend! We won’t make it out of the 50s on Thursday. We will spend the rest of the week in the upper 60s after that.
DENVER, CO
#Equinox
WDAM-TV

Foggy weather possible overnight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone. Another round of fog is possible later tonight and into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Wednesday with a 60 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs...
ENVIRONMENT

