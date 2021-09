Lauren Brindley, group vice president of beauty and personal care at Walgreens, tells this week’s Video Forum about the ups and downs of retailing during the COVID pandemic; the growing importance of technology, social media and omnichannel options in the categories she oversees; and the importance of in-store beauty advisors to the Walgreens offer. She also discusses some of the factors that will drive the evolution of beauty care going forward.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO