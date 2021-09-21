CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

More On The Investigations Into Video Game Publisher Giant Activision Blizzard

By Audie Cornish
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Regulatory and legal problems for one of the nation's biggest video game publishers are getting deeper. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Activision Blizzard over its handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations. Now, if you're not familiar with the company, you may know the names of its popular game franchises - Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, or even Candy Crush.

www.ctpublic.org

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

