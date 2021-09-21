CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reacts to the Machine Gun Kelly vs. Corey Taylor Feud

By Graham Hartmann
 9 days ago
Twitter has come alive with the beef between Machine Gun Kelly and Corey Taylor. Here are some of the best reactions to the bad blood that began with a cameo gone bad. Before Slipknot’s headlining set at this year’s Riot Fest, MGK took a shot at the masked nine during his performance. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage. Talkin' shit.”

