Restoring and/or booting old Android image backups

 8 days ago

So I've got some old full image backups of my long dead Samsung phone, as well as a couple of others. I need to get some information off of them, however attempting to extract data from these images is turning out to be pretty complicated and to be quite honest, I don't know exactly what I'm looking for and so I'm looking to see if there is a way to simply restore these image files to an emulator. I'm aware that images are device specific but I don't know to what extent is the failure. Should I manage to "restore" an image and boot it, is android setup to just halt the moment it sees it's not the original hardware, or do certain functions just not work? And if any of you guys have any knowledge of QEMU and if it has the ability to emulate more than just system core architecture (x86, arm, etc...) but maybe it can emulate Samsung devices in a general way? I know this last question is a bit out of place, I'll be asking on the QEMU board as well, but just thought I'd toss it in here since it pertains.

