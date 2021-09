Anyone remember Barnie the bull? Seems Barnie wasn't feeling a trip to the slaughterhouse, so the 1,500-pound bull escaped from a farm in Manorville one morning in mid July, The plight of this ornery bovine even made him a bit of a media celebrity across the Tri-State area, as officials and animal rescue groups scrambled to locate him. Police were forced to shut down part of the Sunrise Highway for around 20 minutes, as they desperately attempted to corral the giant animal. Since then he's been on the lam.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO