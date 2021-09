The Cardinals have won 16 consecutive games. The Cardinals have won 16 consecutive games. 16 … consecutive … games. Lawdy, I need to head to the fainting couch. Then again, what’s the big deal? After all, the Cardinals won 16 games during a stretch earlier this season — yeah, even though it took them from May 30 through July 18 to reach No. 16. But they did get there, right? So what if it required 41 games for the Cards to make it to 16 wins on July 18? They were scratching and clawing, dang it. Let’s not be so hard on the fellers.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO