Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
November 12 will be the first “Disney Day,” (The first official one, anyway. Some weeks around here it feels like every day is Disney Day.) The company is billing it as “a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the Company.” That will include a bunch of new programming on the Disney+ streaming service — the centerpiece of which will be the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

#Disney World#Disney Announces S#Company#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Marvel Comics#Disney Day#Jungle Cruise#Home Sweet Home#The Ten Rings#Iron Man
