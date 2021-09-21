Disney Announces ’Shang-Chi’ Premiere Date on Disney Plus

On Tuesday, The Walt Disney Company released the newest details regarding Disney+ Day, an occasion in November that will celebrate the two year anniversary of the streaming service. The day is expected to feature the debut of new programming tied to the present and future of some of your favorite Disney franchises — and apparently, that will include the Disney+ debut of two of the studio's latest hits. Friday, November 12th will see Jungle Cruise, which first hit the streamer's Premier Access tier earlier this summer, being made available to all subscribers. November 12th will also be the Disney+ debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debuted exclusively in theaters earlier this month. At that date, Shang-Chi will be available to all subscribers.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO