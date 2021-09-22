GRAINS-Corn rebounds from 1-week low, but harvest progress weighs

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Wheat is down slightly as steady import activity underpins global trade, while supply issues in top producers remain a concern. * CBOT wheat held above its 50-day moving average overnight. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's is expected to report U.S. wheat stocks of 1.852 billion bushels when it releases its quarterly grain stocks report, due out Sept. 30, up 1.008 billion bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * U.S. farmers have planted 34% of expected winter wheat acres, according to the USDA, up 13 points from a week earlier and in line with analyst expectations. * Ukrainian farms had sown 1.95 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 27, or 29% of the expected area of 6.68 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said. * Brazilian domestic flour millers are threatening to stop buying wheat from Argentina if Brazil commercially approves GMO wheat imports from the neighboring country, the head of the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1 cent lower at $7.21-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was down 1/4 cent at $7.20-1/2, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 1 cents at $9.20-1/2. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing as harvest pressure weighs on the market ahead of the USDA's upcoming quarterly stocks assessment. * Stronger outside energy markets lend support to the ethanol feedstock, with Brent crude futures reaching three-year highs above $80 a barrel. * Exporters sold 150,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * U.S. farmers have harvested 18% of the country's corn crop as of Sunday, Sept. 26, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 15% but just behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 19%. * The USDA is expected to report U.S. corn stocks of 1.155 billion bushels when it releases its quarterly grain stocks report, due out Sept. 30, down 2.957 billion bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the agency to peg corn production at 14.173 billion bushels, down 9 million bushels from its August estimate. * China's corn prices are likely to fall in 2021/22 on good supplies of feed grains in the new year and expectations of a bumper harvest from the new corn crop, an analyst from a government institute said. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1 cent at $5.38-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though recent export activity underpins the market. * CBOT's most-active soybeans held support above their 200-day moving average overnight. * U.S. farmers have harvested 16% of the country's soybean crop as of Sunday, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 13% and above the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 15%. * The USDA is expected to report U.S. soybean stocks of 174 million bushels in its quarterly grain stocks report, down 351 million bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the agency to peg soybean production at 4.136 billion bushels, down slightly from its August estimate. * November soybeans were last down 4-1/2 cents at $12.83 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)

