CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Corn rebounds from 1-week low, but harvest progress weighs

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, although gains were capped by signs of ample global supplies as U.S. farmers race to finish harvesting the crop. Wheat gained ground after three days of decline while soybeans were largely unchanged. "The market is focused on building...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 29% complete -ministry

KYIV, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 1.95 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 27 or 29% of the expected area of 6.68 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine's total wheat sowing area.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn eases from 4-week top on U.S. harvest pace; wheat rises

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago corn slid on Tuesday, easing from a four-week high scaled in the previous session, as a rapid U.S. harvest put pressure on prices. Wheat edged higher after falling in the previous session, while soybeans also lost ground. "Demand for grains is still very strong, and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 4-7 cents, corn down 1-2 cents, wheat down 1 cent

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Even to down 1 cent per bushel * Wheat is down slightly as steady import activity underpins global trade, while supply issues in top producers remain a concern. * CBOT wheat held above its 50-day moving average overnight. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's is expected to report U.S. wheat stocks of 1.852 billion bushels when it releases its quarterly grain stocks report, due out Sept. 30, up 1.008 billion bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * U.S. farmers have planted 34% of expected winter wheat acres, according to the USDA, up 13 points from a week earlier and in line with analyst expectations. * Ukrainian farms had sown 1.95 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Sept 27, or 29% of the expected area of 6.68 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said. * Brazilian domestic flour millers are threatening to stop buying wheat from Argentina if Brazil commercially approves GMO wheat imports from the neighboring country, the head of the Brazilian Wheat Industry Association said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1 cent lower at $7.21-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was down 1/4 cent at $7.20-1/2, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 1 cents at $9.20-1/2. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures easing as harvest pressure weighs on the market ahead of the USDA's upcoming quarterly stocks assessment. * Stronger outside energy markets lend support to the ethanol feedstock, with Brent crude futures reaching three-year highs above $80 a barrel. * Exporters sold 150,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * U.S. farmers have harvested 18% of the country's corn crop as of Sunday, Sept. 26, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 15% but just behind the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 19%. * The USDA is expected to report U.S. corn stocks of 1.155 billion bushels when it releases its quarterly grain stocks report, due out Sept. 30, down 2.957 billion bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the agency to peg corn production at 14.173 billion bushels, down 9 million bushels from its August estimate. * China's corn prices are likely to fall in 2021/22 on good supplies of feed grains in the new year and expectations of a bumper harvest from the new corn crop, an analyst from a government institute said. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1 cent at $5.38-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 4 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybean futures eased as harvest progresses across the U.S. Midwest, though recent export activity underpins the market. * CBOT's most-active soybeans held support above their 200-day moving average overnight. * U.S. farmers have harvested 16% of the country's soybean crop as of Sunday, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 13% and above the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 15%. * The USDA is expected to report U.S. soybean stocks of 174 million bushels in its quarterly grain stocks report, down 351 million bushels from June 1, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Analysts expect the agency to peg soybean production at 4.136 billion bushels, down slightly from its August estimate. * November soybeans were last down 4-1/2 cents at $12.83 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

Argentine farm leaders hope for breakthrough over beef export caps

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's farm leaders, set for a crunch meeting with the government on Tuesday, were hopeful about striking a deal to ease limits on beef exports that have stoked tensions in the major grains- and cattle-producing South American country. The government capped beef exports at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's 2020/21 soybean sales hit 30.5 mln tonnes -ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 30.5 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven-day period of 495,300 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday. The sales volume of one of Argentina's main crops lagged that of the previous...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Warm and dry weather pushes along both corn maturity and harvest

As corn harvest commences in the U.S., a warm and dry end to September should help to advance corn maturity and harvest across the Corn Belt. Recent wet weather has resulted in drought improvements in the drought-stricken areas of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest. Unfortunately, a flash drought has developed in the Southern Plains where winter wheat is going in the ground.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures extend rally on USDA data signaling tighter supply

CHICAGO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures rose on Tuesday for a fourth straight session as traders continued to digest Friday's U.S. government report that signaled tighter hog supplies into 2022, analysts said. CME October lean hogs settled up 1.425 cents at 91.675 cents per...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Africa#Russian#Reuters#Dry South American#Cbot#Usda#Indian
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Argentina to restart beef exports to China after caps lifted

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Argentina on Tuesday said it would once again allow cattle farmers to freely export beef to China, lifting a cap imposed earlier this year that had stoked tensions with the agricultural sector. The government had capped beef exports at 50% of the normal volumes...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rises on demand hopes, but U.S. harvest limits gains

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Wednesday as the prospect of strong demand underpinned prices, although a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest season curbed gains. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up for 11th week, taking lead from global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose for an 11th consecutive week, following higher global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of October was $304 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $3 from the previous week, consultancy IKAR said in a note. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat steady at $304.5 a tonne, while barley rose by $0.5 to $260.5 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down 22% since the start of this season on July 1 due to a smaller crop and a higher export tax. The tax, which Moscow has set on a weekly basis since June, will rise to $53.5 a tonne for Sept 29-Oct 5 from the current $50.9. The price index on which it is based remains lower than the actual FOB price. Weather conditions are neutral for the winter grains sowing for the 2022 crop, Sovecon said, but the sowing is delayed compared with a year ago due to a slow pace in the Central region and earlier dry weather in the Volga region. Farmers have already sown winter grains on 10.3 million hectares, down from 11 million hectares at Sept. 24, 2020, the agriculture ministry data showed. "If the campaign does not speed up significantly in the Centre shortly, our earlier estimate of the decrease in winter crops area could be revised higher from 0.5-1.0 million hectares," Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 15,025 roubles/t +75 rbls class wheat, ($206.96) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,900 rbls/t +200 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 83,175 rbls/t -3,325 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,260/t +$20 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,280/t +$20 oil (IKAR) - soybeans 50,500 rbls/t +1,600 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $625.7/t -$5.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.5975 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Smith)
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Rally Suggests Harvest Disappointment

December corn closed up 12 3/4 cents Monday, posting a new high close of $5.39 1/2 in September as harvest activity picked up across the Midwest. December Minneapolis wheat was also higher, up 5 1/2 cents with many expecting USDA to lower its production estimate of other spring wheat in Thursday’s Small Grains Summary.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn harvest is 18% complete, USDA reports

U.S. corn harvest moves ahead of its five-year average, according to the USDA. Overall, both crops’ progress held steady vs. a week ago, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. CORN. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 97% of the U.S. corn crop is in the dent stage vs. a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures up 2% on firm cash markets; soy firm, wheat choppy

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose about 2% on Monday, rallying from early declines on support from tight domestic cash markets and spillover strength from crude oil futures, analysts said. Soybean futures climbed higher as China booked several U.S. cargos of the oilseed, and wheat futures were...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures surge on bullish USDA data; cattle futures sag

CHICAGO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures soared on Monday, with the most-active December contract rising its daily limit after a quarterly U.S. Department of Agriculture report showed a smaller-than-expected U.S. hog herd. CME October lean hogs settled up 2.975 cents at 90.250 cents per...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn extends losses on U.S. harvest pressure; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Monday with a rapidly advancing U.S. harvest season adding pressure on prices. Wheat slid for the first time in four sessions while soybeans eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy