Spotify inked an exclusive deal for a podcast hosted by Lauren Simmons, who famously was once the youngest person to work as a full-time stock trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. In the podcast, “Mind Body Wealth With Lauren Simmons,” she sits down for conversations with guests from across various industries to uncover their relationship with money and how they got their mind and body to make money moves for them. Simmons and her guests will engage in wide-ranging chats, covering everything from debt to credit scores, and from shopping to dating — looking to zero in...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO