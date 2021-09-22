2022 Nissan Z is Arriving With a Manual Transmission

We are in the age where yawn-inducing crossovers are increasingly plaguing the market but the emergence of a sports car with a manual transmission no less, makes us all giddy with excitement especially since it marks the return of an icon. The original Nissan 240Z was a beautiful sports car wrought with stunning details when it first rocked onto the scene way back in the 1960s. However, subsequent iterations became more powerful and sophisticated while the 350Z and later, the 370Z honed and refined the authentic Nissan ‘Z’ experience even more with a V6 engine. From immersing itself in tuner culture to being a source of headache for the European sports car fraternity- the Nissan Z was just too good for a recipe to be confined away to the history books.