CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Nissan Z is Arriving With a Manual Transmission

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the age where yawn-inducing crossovers are increasingly plaguing the market but the emergence of a sports car with a manual transmission no less, makes us all giddy with excitement especially since it marks the return of an icon. The original Nissan 240Z was a beautiful sports car wrought with stunning details when it first rocked onto the scene way back in the 1960s. However, subsequent iterations became more powerful and sophisticated while the 350Z and later, the 370Z honed and refined the authentic Nissan ‘Z’ experience even more with a V6 engine. From immersing itself in tuner culture to being a source of headache for the European sports car fraternity- the Nissan Z was just too good for a recipe to be confined away to the history books.

manofmany.com

Comments / 1

Related
thedrive

The New Nissan Z Was Designed With the Help of a Global Competition

Exterior designer Naoyuki Ohkoshi and interior designer Takuya Yamashita fell hard for the earlier Z models as kids. The 2023 Nissan Z is finally a reality, with oh-yeah-you-can-touch-them models promised for next spring. Fans of the old 400Z, 390Z, and the 370Z 2.0 are amping up the excitement for the reborn version 13 years after its predecessor, and they'll be glad to see familiar design elements like a 300X rear end and 240ZG-inspired headlights. The flush door handles you saw on the prototype also made it to the final cut of the production model.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec arrives with new take on Midnight Purple paint

Nissan on Tuesday unveiled a new entry for its 2021 GT-R lineup. It's called the T-spec, and it essentially fills in for the Track Edition which was dropped with the arrival of the 2021 model year. The T-spec comes standard with several goodies that are either available on other GT-R...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Nissan GT-R Arrives With Special Colors And Nismo Toys

Nissan quietly revealed a special edition GT-R overnight in Japan. The new T-spec edition will feature two new colors and a range of updated features. This is not a brand-new model, but rather another update for the R35 Nissan, which has been kicking around the US for more than a decade.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Nissan Z's Design Chosen From 100 Proposals Submitted Globally

Even before the production 2023 Nissan Z came out, much of the talks about the next Z-car revolve around its design, which was previewed with the Z Proto. The general consensus was positive, though there are criticisms that are few far and between. Whichever side of the fence you're on, it's time we meet the names behind the Nissan Z's styling.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan 300zx#Nissan 370z#Sports Car#370z#European#Australian#Toyota
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Not Quite A Classic: Nissan Primera

The third-generation Primera represented something of a turning point, not just for Nissan but for the car-buying European public, too. Autocar Subscriber Extra is our package of exclusive benefits for our magazine subscribers. One of these is a weekly behind the scenes email newsletter from our editors, and an exclusive monthly Not Quite A Classic column from Richard Bremner. For a limited time, we're giving all Autocar readers free access to these newsletters and columns. You can subscribe to Autocar magazine with our Summer Sale offer here and save 50% on your first 13 issues.
CARS
Carscoops

A 2025 Mitsubishi 3000GT Ain’t Happening, But We Visualized A Toyota Supra And Nissan Z Rival Anyway

These are independent illustrations that were penned by CarScoops’ artist Josh Byrnes and which are neither related to nor endorsed by Mitsubishi. If there is one thing from the 90s I’ve managed to remember, it was the countless hours, days, and weeks spent mastering Gran Turismo on Playstation. I’m sure many of you did the same, too, forming digital bonds with low-poly count renditions of some of the worlds most desirable cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

A Single Line Nearly Ruined The Whole Nissan Z's Design

In the run-up to the introduction of the all-new Nissan Z car, the Japanese firm is exploring the model's heritage. This week Nissan is taking us on a trip down design memory lane by introducing the two men responsible for the new Z car's design: Naoyuki Ohkoshi and Takuya Yamashita.
CARS
Carscoops

Here’s How The New Nissan Z Came To Be, According To Two Of Its Designers

The Nissan Z is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer, so it comes as no surprise that a lot of work went into designing it. Now, a month after its release, Nissan has released an interview with the two designers primarily responsible for bringing it to life. Exterior Designer...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Carscoops

Would You Kick A 2023 Nissan Z Out Of Bed For This S14 Nismo 270R?

Most of us have been getting excited about the 2023 Nissan Z, the twin-turbo V6 coupe that’s primed to give Toyota’s Supra a stern beating. But there are others out there who would much rather Nissan rebooted the Silvia instead. Light, agile and powered by a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder motor, the S12- through S15 coupes, sold as the Silvia, 180SX, 200SX and 240SX depending on market, had developed a cult following before production ceased in 2002.
CARS
motor1.com

Nissan Skyline four-door coupe and SUV could arrive - report

A wild theory came out in Japan, courtesy of Best Car, saying that the next Nissan Skyline could arrive in a four-door coupe and SUV flavours. At this point, we want to remind you that this is still regarded as a rumour, so sprinkle this with a heavy dose of scepticism if you will.
CARS
southernminn.com

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

The new Nissan Pathfinder assured me it had its priorities straight. As I drove around town on a late-summer day -- and a hot one -- I noticed at a red light that Pathfinder's fuel-saving auto-stop/start function did not kill the engine. And then Pathfinder told me why. With the...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2018 Gun Metallic Nissan Rogue

Recent Arrival! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Rogue SV, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, Gun Metallic, Charcoal w/Cloth Seat Trim, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 25/32 City/Highway MPG.
BUYING CARS
manofmany.com

MANHART’s BMW X6 Competition is a Fat 4.4-Litre Turbo V8 With 730HP

It’s not exactly clear how this could happen, but if you should ever get tired of your BMW X6 M Competition, there is a way that you can make the car even more exciting and thrilling to drive. Just take it over to Manhart. The car-tuning company offers a tune up for the X6 that transforms it into the MHX6 700 WB. The transformation updates the already impressive performance parts, makes some changes to the exterior, and dresses up the interior.
CARS
insideevs.com

Electric Cars Listed By 0-60 MPH Acceleration: Quickest To Slowest

Here is another comparison of electric cars currently available (or soon to be available) in the U.S. - acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h). We will take a look at which models are the quickest and what are the general results using data from manufacturers or estimated numbers. Please take into account that some values have a 1 ft rollout subtracted (like the Plaid at 1.99 seconds). Unfortunately, there is no consistent dataset, which means we must include uncertainty of 0.1-0.2 seconds.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Dodge Charger Can Be Manual-Swapped – Worth it?

Some portion of muscle car enthusiasts were upset that the sixth generation Dodge Charger lacked a manual transmission. This non-H behavioral pattern has stuck ever since that fateful day in 2006. Even today the charger is only offered with an automatic. Now more than ever it makes sense, seeing as how the market for manual cars is ever-shrinking.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

See the First Official Photo of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06

The Z06 is the first of the high-performance Corvette variants, and it'll be powered by a 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V-8 that should make over 600 horsepower. It will make its full debut on Tuesday, October 26th. Chevrolet will debut the new C8 Corvette Z06 on October 26th, and we've heard the...
CARS
techeblog.com

The Sokudo is a Stealthy Electric Tesla Motorcycle Concept That Shape-Shifts

Automotive designer Ash Thorp from San Diego collaborated with Carlos Colorsponge figured that after the Tesla Cybertruck, Elon Musk will have no choice but to release an electric motorcycle to take on competitors, like BMW. So, the duo came up with “The Sokudo”, a stealthy carbon fiber motorcycle that can shape-shift depending on how fast it is traveling on the road. How? Its flexible chassis can fold for a more aerodynamic position at higher speeds. Read more for two more pictures and a bonus video.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy