Respect between Allmendinger, Cindric remains mutual after Bristol tussle

By Staff Report
mrn.com
 7 days ago

A colossal finish at Bristol Motor Speedway left AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric with bent fenders and hurt feelings, but it appears the dust has settled heading into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Just days removed from when the pair collided coming to the checkered flag, handing the race victory...

