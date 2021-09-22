CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Fall-like weather for the start of Fall

thehendersonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - A cold front moving through the ArkLaTex late Tuesday evening was ushering in some Fall-like weather just in time for the beginning of Fall on Wednesday. The Fall Equinox occurs at 2:20 p.m. CDT.

www.thehendersonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny Skies Following Overnight Storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up. While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning. The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon. We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again. The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s. I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north. Skies should be cloudy. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDAM-TV

Foggy weather possible overnight

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone. Another round of fog is possible later tonight and into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected again for Wednesday with a 60 percent chance for showers and T-storms with highs...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy