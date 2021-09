An Aboriginal man is taking Australia’s government to court to argue that Indigenous people should have access to their pensions earlier than other Australians because their life expectancy is years shorter.Dennis Fisher, 64, said on Monday he is taking the action to benefit other Indigenous Australians.“A lot of us die at a young age,” Fisher said. “If I can help my people somehow, yeah,” he added.The case was filed in Federal Court in Melbourne last Thursday by the Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, the Human Rights Law Center and the multinational law firm DLA Piper.The case will argue that Indigenous...

AUSTRALIA ・ 1 DAY AGO