87-year-old California woman, a retired Los Angeles Sheriff's sergeant, found dead in freezer, authorities say

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sergeant was found dead in a freezer Sunday after police said her family hadn't been able to reach her for months. The Riverside Police Department was called Sunday morning to do a wellness check on an 87-year-old woman at her home in the city, which is about 50 miles east of Los Angeles, police officer Javier Cabrera said.

