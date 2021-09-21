CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'

Black Mountain News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force, has released prototypes of uniforms for its Guardians. The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland on Tuesday, feature a dark navy coat, grey pants and six buttons, which are meant to symbolize Space Force being the sixth branch of the U.S. military, Gen. John Raymond told Military.com. In 2019, President Trump created the new branch, the first in seven decades.

SpaceNews.com

Space Force unveils dress uniforms for guardians

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The suspense is over. The Space Force dress uniforms are finally out. On Sept. 21 at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber conference, the chief of space operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond unveiled the service’s dress uniform. “Every championship team needs a uniform,” Raymond...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: U.S. Military Unveils Uniform Prototype For Space Force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The U.S. military has unveiled the uniform prototype for its newest branch, the Space Force. Members, known as guardians, will wear a navy blue jacket with a series of silver buttons running diagonally from the right shoulder down the front of the chest. The six buttons have the Space Force seal on them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Military.com

The Space Force Unveils its New, Sci-Fi Worthy Uniform

The Space Force finally has its own service dress uniform -- one worthy of the Starship Enterprise. The U.S. military's newest service unveiled its prototype dress uniform at the Air Force Association's Air Space & Cyber conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Tuesday -- prompting commenters to share images and jokes online.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kisswtlz.com

Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its prototype uniform for members of the newest military branch. Dubbed the “Guardian Service Dress,” General John Raymond showed off the navy-blue uniform during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference on Tuesday. Silver buttons run diagonally along one side of the jacket front, with the wearer’s name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

These are the new Space Force Uniforms, So Say We All

The U.S. Space Force has released prototypes of its service dress uniforms for its Guardians. The reaction on social media revealed that when it comes to uniforms, us space nerds are all fashionistas. But admittedly, the uniforms have a familiar look…. The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland this...
MILITARY
wbrz.com

Some sci-fi fans have a lot to say about Space Force's new dress uniforms

Earlier this week, as the most recently developed branch of the U.S. military unveiled its new uniforms, fans of a certain science fiction television series began to comment that the prototypes looked very familiar. The New York Post reports that General Jay Raymond, commander of the U.S. Space Force revealed...
MILITARY
thedrive

Mysterious Stealthy Shape That Resembles Future Fighter Concepts Spotted At Radar Test Range (Updated)

The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popular Mechanics

The Air Force Wants Its Own Flying 'Jeep.' Here's What That Could Look Like.

The U.S. Air Force has chosen 35 new aircraft designs for its High-Speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) competition. Designs range from single-person models to transport helicopter-sized craft. Small, fast aircraft like these can operate without landing strips, retrieve pilots in enemy territory, ferry maintainers to small airfields, and transport...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

