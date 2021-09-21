CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Proof of vaccine status required for entry into Cornwall rec facilities

By Francis Racine
kingstonthisweek.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone attending the Aquatic Centre, the Benson Centre or the Cornwall Civic Complex will have to provide proof they are fully vaccinated, starting on Wednesday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The city’s recreational facilities fall under the Province of Ontario’s measure that...

www.kingstonthisweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingstonthisweek.com

Second Street West crosswalk in Cornwall shelved, for now

A west-end crosswalk won’t see the light of day for the time being. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Cornwall city council voted 5-5 on recommendations calling for continued traffic studies in the area of Riverdale Terrace, along a portion of Second Street West, instead of installing a crosswalk.
TRAFFIC
doppleronline.ca

Ontario’s proof-of-vaccination requirements begin tomorrow

Starting September 22, proof that you are vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to access non-essential businesses in Ontario. Until October 22, you can produce a copy of your vaccine receipt from the Ministry of Health. (Click here to access a copy of your receipt.) After October 22, the province’s QR code and verification app will come into effect and residents will need to request a vaccine certificate through a provincial portal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Vaccinations#Cornwall#Photo Id#Ontarians
kingstonthisweek.com

Biogas proponents defend project

The would-be owners of a proposed biogas plant gave a spirited and forceful defence of their project before Augusta Township council this week, saying it would be state-of-the-art and odour-free, and claiming they were victims of a smear campaign by a vengeful resident. Story continues below. This advertisement has not...
INDUSTRY
kingstonthisweek.com

First-ever Cogeco Community Involvement Day sees eight trees planted

A team of Cogeco employees, shovels in hand, were hard at work in the morning hours of Saturday alongside a busy Vincent Massey Drive. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Their goal — which they successfully completed before noon — was to plant...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Delaware To Require COVID-19 Vaccine Or Weekly Testing For K-12 Educators, Contractors And Volunteers

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – In Delaware, all educators, staff, contractors, and volunteers in kindergarten through 12th-grade,  in public and private schools, will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. Governor John Carney made the announcement late Tuesday morning. He says the priority has always been to get students back into the classrooms, adding that this new requirement will help keep students there. “There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Governor Carney. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.” The requirement will take effect on Nov. 1. Visit CBSPhilly.com/COVIDVaccine to find a vaccine clinic near you.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
kingstonthisweek.com

RCDHU confirms two students at Renfrew schools test positive for COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has confirmed two students from Renfrew schools have tested positive for COVID-19. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The RCDHU, in collaboration with the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB) is confirming that one student...
EDUCATION
kingstonthisweek.com

Local COVID stays stable

Active COVID-19 remained stable after the weekend, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported on Monday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Although seven more people contracted the virus since Friday, an equal number of residents recovered from COVID to keep...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall council briefs: Deputy fire chief appointed

Cornwall city council approved a bylaw during its Monday meeting to officially swear in Leighton Woods as deputy fire chief. Woods was also appointed as alternate community emergency coordinator for the city. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. A short...
POLITICS
kingstonthisweek.com

UPDATED: 90% of residents fully vaccinated

It was the shot heard around the health unit. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit triumphantly reported on Tuesday that it had fully vaccinated 90 per cent of eligible residents against COVID-19. Calling it a significant milestone,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Health Officials To Open Mass COVID Testing Site For Students

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — To address the growing need to test students for classroom exposure to COVID-19, San Francisco health officials announced Wednesday they will be opening a mass testing site in a parking lot near the Crocker Amazon sports complex. The site will exclusively serve San Francisco Unified School District students and staff who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or are considered a close contact of someone who has a positive COVID test. “It has never been more important for us to do all that we can to ensure that our kids remain safely in the classroom— and testing for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kingstonthisweek.com

Eastern Ontario Garlic Market proves to be popular among residents

Lamoureux Park was the place to be on Sunday if you like garlic. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Eastern Ontario Garlic Market (formerly festival) provided local residents with the opportunity to not only get their hands on locally grown goods, but also support the region’s small food growers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Shropshire Star

Hospital patient 'degraded' after being 'forced to defecate in bed'

A hospital patient says he was forced to defecate in his bed and on the floor after being told he couldn't use a commode due to "safety reasons". Paul Burman was admitted to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford with sepsis on September 6, and spent just over a week there before being discharged on September 15.
HEALTH
CBS Boston

‘Extremely Frustrating’: Not All School Districts Implementing COVID Test & Stay Program

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Students are back to in person learning, but the challenges surrounding COVID-19 are still lingering. To alleviate some of the stress at the start of the school year, the state implemented a protocol called Test and Stay which allows unvaccinated students to stay in school if they are close contacts but asymptomatic. However, the students are required to take a COVID test every day in school. But some school districts have yet to implement the program. Morgan Brinker is a mother of three kids in elementary, middle, and high school in the Hubbardston and Gardner school system....
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
kingstonthisweek.com

Five cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday. Four of the reported cases — one a female in her 40s, a second a male in his 30s and two males in their 50s — are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kingstonthisweek.com

EOHU COVID-19 case count up by four

After weeks of double-digit daily increases, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s Tuesday update added only four confirmed COVID-19 cases to the region’s cumulative total. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. There were five new cases disclosed— two in Cornwall, one in South Glengarry,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy