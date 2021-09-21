Locals respond to recent Blue’s Clues video

Readers, last time we spoke I was waxing poetic about a miniseries that meant a lot to me both as an artist, a writer, and a person of color. Thanks to a summer off and plenty of projects, I’ve had some time to really think about what I wanted to say when I got back to you. As we know, 2021 isn’t necessarily shaping up to be less stressful than 2020. It’s improved in some ways, certainly, and there have been some real moments of light and levity, but there has also been a lot of loss, pain, destruction, and worry. In short, these unprecedented times don’t seem to be going back to “precedented” any time soon. That said, I spent a lot of time over the summer thinking about what’s important to me. I went big scale and small: who I want to be, what I want to do, how I view the world, and what I hope for the future. And that’s where I’ve landed for this month’s column: Hope.

