Earthquake-Prone City in the Clouds Needs the Cloud to Protect Homes and Families

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild Change retrofits homes in Bogotá, Colombia, using an innovative cloud-based tool that allows the organization to scale its efforts. Densely populated Bogotá, Colombia, is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most seismically active region in the world. It’s also home to many informal urban neighborhoods, where houses are often built by low-income families that lack the proper skills or training to ensure structural safety.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Home Improvement#Informal Housing#The Autodesk Foundation#Build Change#Bogot Housing Fund#Plan Terrazas#Architect
