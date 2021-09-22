CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

Don't miss Archaelogy Field Day at Kincaid Mounds

Du Quoin Evening Call
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kincaid Mounds Archaeology Field Day program will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Kincaid Mounds Historic Site in Massac County. The formal programs will begin at 10 a.m. with a presentation by Paul Welch, chairman and associate professor of Anthropology at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. That will be followed by a 1 p.m. presentation by Brian M. Butler, from the Department of Anthropology and Center for Archaeological Investigation at SIU-C (retired) and a member of the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization.

#Field Day#Volunteers#Ohio River#Mound 8#Mississippian

