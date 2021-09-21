Ryder Cup 2021: Why this controversial rule will be in effect should a player test COVID positive

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — It would be an exaggeration to say that hushed tones were the order of the day. But there was definitely a subdued air about the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship practice range at St. Andrews, where the European Tour will reconvene this week for the first time since the Old World’s 19-9 shellacking at the hands of the New in the 43rd Ryder Cup. Indeed, the venue could hardly have been more appropriate. Is anywhere in golf more suited to a post-mortem on a European Ryder Cup team many felt was too mature than the Auld Grey Toon.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO