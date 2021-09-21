Ryder Cup 2021: Why this controversial rule will be in effect should a player test COVID positive
HAVEN, Wis.—The signage at Whistling Straits says “Ryder Cup 2020” which can give the occasional fan pause, considering it is, well, 2021. The outdated logo is a ubiquitous reminder that this event was postponed, and its date—a year that will live in infamy—a reminder why. But as the world wishes, and inches, towards a post-pandemic world, that is a finish line not crossed, and Tuesday’s media sessions with European captain Padraig Harrington indicated that COVID-19 still hovers over this competition.www.golfdigest.com
Comments / 0