Men’s Soccer Closes Non-Conference Play with Loss to Macalester

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s soccer team ended non-conference play on Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss at Macalester College. Minnesota Morris soaked up pressure in the first half and looked to hit Macalester on the counter, keeping the match level at 0-0 for more than 40 minutes. The Scots found their breakthrough in the 42nd minute with Silas Southworth scoring his first of what would be two goals in the match to put Macalester ahead going into the break.

