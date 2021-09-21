CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

5423 Radecke Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePriced To Sell Fast! Desirable 3 Level Brick Semi-Detached Townhome, Finished Walkout Basement, Spacious Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Spacious Bedrooms, HVAC, Much More! Just Waiting For Your Personal Updates to Make it Shine. Close to Schools, Shopping, Commuter Routes, and Much More! This Will Not Last! Sold AS-IS. Listing courtesy of...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7151 Bodkin Way

To be built Beethoven at Lake Linganore Hamptons, Lake Linganore's newest section! You will love the modern townhomes with spacious yards nestled in a wooded enclave backing to Lake Merle. True community feel!! Enjoy resort style amenities, top ranked schools, and a convenient location! The beautiful Beethoven is a partial brick main level entry townhome situated on a spacious walk out homesite backing to woods. The home offers lots of living space and an abundance of natural light. This is the perfect townhome for everyday living! Enjoy a large kitchen with an oversized kitchen island that provides plenty of room for cooking and entertaining and opens to Living Room. Stainless appliances and a large dining area. Select your desired kitchen counter and cabinetry options from our hand-picked on-trend design interior selections. Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary Bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. You'll also love your convenient 2nd floor laundry with room for full size side-by-side washer and dryer. Finished lower level recreation room with an option for an extra half bathroom and study on a walk out homesite backing to trees makes the Beethoven homesites the ideal location. Enjoy living the lake lifestyle while walking to the lakes to kayak, fish, hike or jump in the car for a quick trip to lounge at the beach. Within 10 minutes from numerous shopping centers, 7 minutes to major commuting routes and mapped to top ranked schools. Other floor plans and homesites are available. Photos are representative.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1202 Weldon Avenue

"There are two things that make a room timeless: a sense of history and a piece of the future" - Charlotte Moss. A classic porch front row-home, stylishly transformed for today's lifestyle. The first floor features a desirable open concept with exposed brick, beamed ceiling with track lighting, modern style kitchen, and even a half bath! An impressive, architecturally dynamic spiral stairway leads to the lower level family room, full bathroom, and laundry area. Two nice sized bedrooms, an office, skylight, and a full bathroom are located on the upper floor. An attached covered patio is located off the kitchen in the fenced rear yard.....and a rear parking pad! Weldon Place is located in the heart of Medfield - homes were constructed around a greenspace which is now the site of a distinctive civic Landmark WWII Memorial Monument....search - Weldon Circle Memorial Dedication - on YouTube to view a black & white 8mm film from the 40's. Follow the Medfield Community Association on Instagram at -medfieldmd- to see photos of this exciting community. Visit the shops and restaurants of the neighboring neighborhood of Hampden.
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2946 Edmondson Avenue

THIS IS AN ASSIGNMENT: Home located in upcoming area. Buyer pays all transfer, rec and closing costs. CASH, Hard Money and Private Financing ONLY. Call showing contact for showings and inquiries. Present contracts directly to listing agent. Property sold As-Is, Buyer to verify all listing information. Buyer to verify ownership interest*** DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. Reach out to listing agent for instructions on how to see the property.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3620 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE

Location! Location! Location! COME ONE COME ALL TO VIEW THIS 4 LEVEL SPACIOUS AND EXQUISITE TOWNHOUSE.Main Features Include: Home is less than 5 years old, Plenty of sunlight, Hardwood Floors throughout, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, plantation shutters on all windows, Tankless water heater, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom, Cable connection in every room, Intercom on each floor, Terrace/Patio off the kitchen, roof top Terrace, security and many more amenities. 1st Level - Entrance/Rear level includes: 2 car garage, Hardwood Floors, spacious hallway and bedroom with a full bathroom, nice size closet, ceiling fan, plenty of sunlight throughout, utility and coat closet.2nd Level +GG Main level of the home. OPEN AND SPACIOUS LVING AREA WITH PLENTLY OF SUNLIGHT and includes: Hardwood Floors, a half bath, living room, family room, Full Gourmet Kitchen with Island that sits 4 people and has a double sink, eating area (kitchenette), gas stove, plenty of cabinets, wine cabinet, pantry, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, etc. and a walk out Terrace/Patio. 3rd Level +GG Sleeping Area includes: Hardwood Floors, washroom, linen closet, 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths, ceiling fans and plenty of sunlight. Each bedroom has a sitting area, nice size walk-in closets. The Master bathroom has a DUAL HEAD shower and double vanity sinks.4th Level +GG Entertainment/Multi-Purpose Room: Hardwood Floors, Rooftop Terrace/Patio overlooking the neighborhood. The room is large and spacious with plenty of sunlight and can be used as a bedroom, entertainment center, office, etc. There is a full bathroom, ceiling fan and the attic is large enough to be used as a storage room.Community Amenities: Include a Recreation Center, Pool, walking trails, tennis court, and picnic area for BBQ and family get togethers.Fort Lincoln Amenities: Include Costco, Goodwill, and large shopping center with various retailers. Close to Maryland and downtown Washington DC. Close to I495N and 295 and US 50W/E.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

225 S Vincent Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/11/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/13/2021 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.3 Story Shell in the New Southwest Mount Clare area.Blocks to numerous attractions of Mount Clare Junction, B&O Railroad Museum, and Carroll Park. MINUTES to the Many Attractions of Downtown Baltimore including: Camden Yards, University of Maryland Medical Center, as Well as M&T Bank Stadium!Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, W Pratt St. Property is Vacant & In Shell Condition. Major Renovations/Repairs are needed.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1419 Swann Street NW

Fantastic 2 bedroom plus den or office, 2.5 bath rowhouse with parking in the highly sought-after 14th Street corridor on one of DC+GGs prettiest tree-lined streets. This beautifully renovated home features an open floor plan, multiple outdoor spaces, secure rear parking, gleaming hardwood floors, and fully renovated kitchen and baths. The first floor has an open floor plan living room with fireplace, dining area, eat-in kitchen with Bosch appliances, induction cooktop, marble counters, and access to an outdoor terrace, and a half bath. The second floor has a large primary suite with a wall of closets and deluxe en-suite bath, a second bedroom with another en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and private balcony, and a flexible third room, which can be a home office or den (currently set up as a nursery). This stunning home is complete with skylight, secure parking, a second floor balcony, rear and front terraces and is located on one of DC+GGs most photographed blocks, just steps away from all that 14th Street has to offer, including countless restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, retail, and grocery stores (Trader Joe+GGs, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh).
RETAIL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

94 Falling Rock Dr

Great house for the price, just add a few personal touches for an amazing home! Newer flooring in portions of upstairs. New electrical panel, new waterline to road. Ability to have 3rd bathroom downstairs. Half acre corner lot in highly-desired Stuarts Draft community. Come make this yours today!. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3215 Christines Way

AWARD WINNING KITCHEN!!!! This BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2298 SQFT Colonial in Huntingtown is a MUST SEE! ! Outside you are greeted by meticulously maintained grounds which include low maintenance landscaping as well as a full lawn irrigation system! Head inside to the foyer which has updated engineered hardwood flooring that leads back to the kitchen! The foyer is straddled by the formal living and dining rooms. Just off of the kitchen is a good sized family room with a custom TV wall, perfect for entertainment and separation from the kitchen while still keeping the space open! On the other side, you will find a beautiful open (and award-winning!) kitchen with honed marble flooring, gourmet stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large center island, and a breakfast nook with access to the large back deck! All updated in 2011 and a Bronze winner for Qualified Remodeler's Master Design Awards competition! Completing the main floor is a full laundry room and a powder bathroom. Head upstairs to find the large primary suite and its very spacious primary bath with a soaking tub and double sink vanity! You will also find two spacious bedrooms, one currently being used as an office and their shared bath! The backyard is perfect for outdoor fun and BBQs with a very spacious deck, and a sizeable flat back yard. The shed is perfect for yard supplies or extra storage! This home is a showstopper and is a MUST SEE. Wait too long and it may be gone!
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4637 Towne Park Road

SELLER OFFERING CLOSING HELP!! How would you like to be less than 2 minutes from DC, all major highways, walking distance to metro & up and coming shopping center?!! WHY WAIT?.....HERE IT IS WITH ONLY 2 YEARS OF AGE!! This beautiful home built in 2019 hosts 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, Garage and a rooftop deck! Home was built in 2019 and is still in pristine condition. The Eat in Kitchen has an Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Built in Microwave and Backsplash. Dining Area include half bath and walk out to deck for additional outside entertainment! This home has 4 very nicely sized bedrooms, each equipped wit their own bathroom. The 4th bedroom is included on the 4th level along with a loft area w/walk out rooftop deck!! Call listing agent for appt today at two four zero- 7 seven 9- seven 4 six seven.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2102 Chesapeake Harbour Drive E , T-2

Great opportunity to live the Annapolis good life. Chesapeake Harbour has it all. Bayfront Community marina, two community pools (one Bayside), tennis courts, excellent restaurant with outside bar overlooking the marina. This ground floor unit is ready to express yourself. Unit has sliders from living room and master bedroom to main patio and sliders off kitchen to second patio for morning coffee.Minutes to downtown Annapolis and easy access to Rt 50. Turnkey community with manned gatehouse. Great for second home or home base for traveling!!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1534 Chilworth Avenue

This picture-perfect updated townhouse is ready for you to bring your furniture and move right in! It has everything you've been looking for - updated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, updated bathroom and more. Lower level offers family room, convenient half- bath and utility/laundry room. Fenced, level back yard offers plenty of space for a grill and picnic table and a convenient parking pad, so parking's never a problem. Buy now and you can enjoy the holidays in your own home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

368 Tecumseh Trail

Live on one level in this single family home which is located on the 1st Fairway of the Mountain View Championship Golf Course! Great location, within walking distance to the Mountain View outdoor pool, Pro shop and the Clubhouse Grille. Home boasts a spacious open floor plan with a soaring wall of windows to let in all the natural light and the loft is enclosed with glass for added privacy, cathedral ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to a huge screened in porch with attached open deck, great for enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance exterior vinyl siding, paved driveway and a detached 2-car garage. Selling in +G+AS IS+G- condition. Class A FAMILY membership is available with a $3150 initiation fee. Annual club dues are $2300.Private Club Amenities are not owned or operated by the HOA nor are their dues included in the HOA fees. Private Club Amenities include: Golf (Greens Fees), Driving Range, Chipping Green, Putting Green, Indoor Sports Center (racquetball, indoor pool, gym, aerobics room, laundry facilities, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, volleyball, indoor & outdoor tennis, indoor & outdoor basketball, shuffleboard, pickleball) , 2 Outdoor Pools, Clubhouse, Club Room, Baseball Field, Playground, Fishing Ponds. Other onsite amenities include: The Clubhouse Grille & Pub and the Sleepy Creek Spa & Salon.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

212 Pendleton Lane

Professional pictures to come. This beautiful Townhouse was built in 2004 offers a new roof put on 2 years ago, Bruce hardwood floor in the Living Room, laminate flooring on the third floor is only 2 years old, laminate in the kitchen/dining room was replaced 1 year ago, over-sized pantry closet in the kitchen, newly painted interior, 16x12 newly stained deck with Sun Setter Awning and a tankless natural gas hot water heater just to name a few of the items that the seller has had done in the last couple of years. Close to I-81 and I-66.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7001 Eden Mill Road E

Newer colonial in blue ribbon school district with over 3,000 of finished square footage and on over an acre, with a large portion of the lot fenced in, and note that most of the land is in the back yard. Plenty of outdoor space includes a maintenance free deck and a large patio! Enjoy the fall weather relaxing with friends playing your favorite outdoor sport, soaking in the hot tub, or jumping on the trampoline, while others gather around the fire pit cooking up their favorite treat! The property line extends another approximate 100 ft beyond the back fence line. Driveway provides plenty of parking in front and behind the home. The inside is neutrally painted with mostly hardwood and tile flooring on main level and has a large kitchen with a morning room! 9 foot ceilings on all three levels! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile flooring, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets. Upper level primary bedroom/bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Main level office is generous in size and the basement has a hobby room (currently being used as 5th bedroom), recreation room, full bathroom, and game room. No HOA! Backyard black top parking pad is approximately 30x30 which is perfect for parking your favorite recreational vehicle or even room for building another garage if you choose. Kick off your fall fun at 7001 Eden Mill Rd. in Woodbine ! Also downtown Sykesville (known as "The Coolest Small Town in America 2016") is only minutes away!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1308 Monocacy Crossing Pkwy

End of Feb 2022 Delivery! One of the LOWEST PRICED Ellicott Townhome that we will build and currently the lowest priced home we offer. New luxury townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Detached 2 car garage. Interior Home with 2,766 square feet above and below. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wine rack, large walk in pantry and MASSIVE kitchen island. A beautiful walk in shower, double vanity and separate water closet in owner's bath, GIGANTIC finished walk out basement with double rec space great for entertaining or relaxing. Enjoy amazing views onto the Virginia Mountains.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13400 Reid Circle

The perfect home on a corner lot. 13400 Reid Cir is a 2688 sqft home that has had many upgrades over the years. Upgraded basement, with fworking fire place, ceramic tile flooring throughout, two bedrooms and a three peice bathroom, laundry area and back door leading to yard and deck. Newer HVAC System, bathrooms, master bath completed 2021, new roof 2021. Some windows have been upgraded as well, granit kitchen counters and updated cabinets. recessed lighting in living room area. Backyard has a two level deck with stairs leading to both decks, Huge two level shed, can be a man cave, she shed or just a shed. Home is on a corner lot lined with trees, a fence that can be easily removed, it is used for the small dogs to play. Home has ample parking, with attached carport, driveway and lots of parking in front of the home. Dont miss out on this home. You will not be disappointed.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 James Drive SE

Motivated Seller. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN VIENNA WOODS. CONVENIENT TO ROUTE 66, THE METRO AS WELL AS EVENINGS AT WOLF TRAP. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL. LIVING ROOM WITH SUNLIT BAY WINDOW AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH MAPLE CABINETRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GREENHOUSE WINDOW, SOLAR TUBE AND QUALITY APPLIANCES. MASTER SUITE WITH MIRRORED DOUBLE DOOR CLOSET AND ADJOINING PRIVATE BATH. FINISHED WALK-UP LOWER LEVEL WITH DAYLIT FAMILY ROOM, WOOD-BURNING BRICK FIREPLACE, 4TH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND A DEN THAT'S PERFECT AS AN IN-HOME OFFICE. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD EASILY ACCOMMODATES A HOME EXPANSION.
VIENNA, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2707 Greenmount Avenue , #2707

A great investment opportunity for the savvy investor. Zoned C-1. This is a great time to invest in this up and coming Greenmount Neighborhood while interest rates are LOW and opportunities are HIGH! See LINCS Implement Strategy for updates: The current owner owns a few properties on this block including the brand new bagel shop, car lot and office/apartment building. There are scheduled updates for exterior doors, windows and painted fronts for added curb appeal of the block.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

41 Carolina Court

SHORT SALE, Seller's Lender approval required. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity of a home. Spacious Four Bedroom and Three Bathroom townhouse in the heart of Sugarland Run. Hardwood Floors are Newly Renovated. Townhouse is located near Schools and shopping centers. This property is sold AS-IS Listing courtesy of First Decision...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Singing Pine Circle

Renovated 3 level end unit townhome. HW FLOORS, renovated kitchen with Granite countertop and backsplash. Eat-in kitchen, spacious living room Large master suite with walk-in closet. conveniently located near to shopping, restaurants and Lake Forest Mall. Six mile to Shady Grove Metro Station. Listing courtesy of Phoenix Homes. ©2021 Bright...
MLS

