5423 Radecke Avenue

AWARD WINNING KITCHEN!!!! This BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2298 SQFT Colonial in Huntingtown is a MUST SEE! ! Outside you are greeted by meticulously maintained grounds which include low maintenance landscaping as well as a full lawn irrigation system! Head inside to the foyer which has updated engineered hardwood flooring that leads back to the kitchen! The foyer is straddled by the formal living and dining rooms. Just off of the kitchen is a good sized family room with a custom TV wall, perfect for entertainment and separation from the kitchen while still keeping the space open! On the other side, you will find a beautiful open (and award-winning!) kitchen with honed marble flooring, gourmet stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large center island, and a breakfast nook with access to the large back deck! All updated in 2011 and a Bronze winner for Qualified Remodeler's Master Design Awards competition! Completing the main floor is a full laundry room and a powder bathroom. Head upstairs to find the large primary suite and its very spacious primary bath with a soaking tub and double sink vanity! You will also find two spacious bedrooms, one currently being used as an office and their shared bath! The backyard is perfect for outdoor fun and BBQs with a very spacious deck, and a sizeable flat back yard. The shed is perfect for yard supplies or extra storage! This home is a showstopper and is a MUST SEE. Wait too long and it may be gone!

