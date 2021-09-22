CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03 billion in U.S. IPO, valued at $10.13 billion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Business software firm Freshworks said it had priced its U.S. initial public offering well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products. Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per...

#Ipo#Enterprise Software#Business Software#Software Companies#Reuters#Salesforce Com#Crm#Accel#Sequoia Capital#Bofa Securities
