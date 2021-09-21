Shelbyville golfer qualifies for Lapel Regional

The Lady Raider Golfers advance to Regionals in the IHSAA State Tournament! It was a hot and muggy day this past Saturday at Buffalo Trace golf course in Jasper. The Raiders had only one thing on their minds; advance to the next round of the tournament. They knew it was going to be a challenge, with teams like Jasper and Gibson Southern who were favored to finish one and two. The third spot was up for grabs and the ladies knew it would take their best to claim it. The thirteenth hole brings water in to play to make it to the green. Junior Mollie Birchler showed just how much advancing meant to the team; she took off her shoes and socks, stood in the water to hit her next shot from the edge of the lake. Impressive to say the least! The dreaded eighteenth hole can make or break even the best golfers at the Trace but, the lades handled it with grace. Our first to finish was Kelly Evans, posting her personal best 109 on the round. The next minutes were nail biters as the Raiders finished the round one by one, nervously tallying scores to see if they could move on. When senior Emma Marley posted her score, it was good enough to clinch the third spot and move on. Emma played the best round of her life, shooting a 47 on the front nine, followed by an outstanding 46 on the back. Smiles were abundant as the ladies celebrated their accomplishment! Congratulations and enjoy the next round of the tournament.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO