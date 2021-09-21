CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville golfer qualifies for Lapel Regional

By Jeff Brown
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegan Mathies’ first and only high school golf season has proven memorable. The senior, who joined the Shelbyville golf program this season, shot 94 Monday in rainy conditions at the New Palestine Golf Sectional at Hawk’s Tail Golf Course to advance to the regional round of the IHSAA state tournament.

