A setback for immigrant rights – and a reminder of our hollowed-out democracy
On Sunday, September 19, the U.S. Senate’s parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, Ruled that a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants wouldn’t have enough budgetary impact to qualify for a “fast-track” decision-making process as part of the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill now before Congress. This means that because Ms. MacDonough saw insufficient budgetary impact resulting from an opened path to citizenship, immigration reform can’t be passed with a simple Senate majority as part of a special process called “budget reconciliation.”www.stardem.com
