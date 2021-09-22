The great Democratic panic

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer have based the future of the entire Democratic agenda on a trick. And now many Democrats are increasingly concerned — terrified, actually — that the trick won’t work. Democrats have huge New Deal- and Great Society-style ambitions...
This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Joey Jones, and Dan Bongino. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is THE FIVE.
Conservative commentator Meghan McCain criticized Democrats Sunday for isolating moderates in the party, most recently in the fight over President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Moderate Democrats such as Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., have raised concerns about the $3.5-trillion package, earning them the ire of...
This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had never wavered. She said simply would not bring any bill to the floor of the House for a vote if it didn’t have enough votes to pass. But in the last 24 hours, she seems to have softened that position—if not dared her progresive friends to prove her a liar.
President Joe Biden has scheduled meetings Tuesday with two Senate holdouts within his own party as part of a last-minute bid to secure support for a $3.5 trillion social spending plan. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., are openly opposed to the package out of concern for its...
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reversed course Monday night, telling Democrats that passage of the bipartisan infrastructure can’t wait for the larger reconciliation/social safety net package, NBC’s Leigh Ann Caldwell and Sahil Kapur report. "I told all of you that we wouldn't go on to the [infrastructure bill until]...
Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda.
Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress.
So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections.
By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
President Biden's far-reaching multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda, in peril because of Democratic infighting, is getting a prominent boost from former President Barack Obama, who told ABC News in an exclusive interview that the country "desperately needs" the programs and that he supports taxing the wealthy to help support the package. “You're...
Senate Republicans blocked a measure to avert a federal default and fund the government. It ensures that political brinksmanship will intensify over the debt ceiling, bringing the US closer to potential economic chaos. Democrats could lift the ceiling on their own, but there's no guarantee of success. Senate Republicans led...
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal drew another line in the sand Tuesday, saying she and her colleagues "won't back down" to support the bipartisan infrastructure deal before an agreement on the Democrats' larger social welfare reconciliation package is made.
With the vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill only days away, Democrats are growing disappointed that President Biden has not assisted in negotiating between the warring left and moderate flanks of his party to pass that $1.2 trillion measure and the president’s signature $3.5 trillion spending bill. Before the end...
Democrats are scrambling to get a plan B in place to keep the government open past Thursday after Republicans blocked their initial proposal. Democrats are hinting they’re willing to drop the debt ceiling from their government funding package this week in order to avoid a government shutdown, a sign that their slim majorities are eager to avoid a shuttered federal government on their watch.
President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.Much of the anger is centered on the administration’s immigration point person, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “Getting hit from both sides in the matter of immigration...
Analysts and lawmakers called President Joe Biden out for tweeting that his Build Back Better plan "costs zero dollars," with even one supporter calling the claim false. Republicans have ripped Build Back Better, a $3.5-trillion reconciliation package, as a massive bill that "ultimately provides benefits to wealthy liberal elites at the expense of working-class families." Moderate Democrats like Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., have also raised concerns about the reconciliation package, the latter noting the bill lacks cost analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.
(CNN) — Senate Republicans blocked a House-passed bill to suspend the debt limit and avert a government shutdown from advancing in the Senate on Monday. The move comes after Republicans had insisted that Democrats act alone to address the debt limit and leaves Congress without a clear plan to keep the government open with the threat of a potential shutdown looming by the end of the week.
Comments / 0