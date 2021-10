Rising NYC-based, Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Sam Phelps will release Hunter Springs Road – a collection of songs about home, restlessness and homesickness – on November 4th (full track listing can be found below). Alongside the EP announcement, Sam has released the lead single “New York Newsstand Blues,” a tale of abandonment and everyday life he wrote after stumbling upon an empty Manhattan newsstand in the midst of the pandemic. PRESS HERE to listen and HERE to watch the official video. The artist will play two special EP release shows in NYC on 10/3 (Pete’s Candy Store) and 10/14 (Culture Lab) – for more information please visit www.samphelpsofficial.com.

