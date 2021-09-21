Matildas vs Republic of Ireland: What we learned as Sam Kerr outshined in milestone match and Network 10 nail coverage
The Matildas struggled across the pitch in a disappointing friendly defeat against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning (AEST). Australia's biggest star was denied any celebrations in her 100th game as her protege stepped up in the final third, while Tony Gustavsson's side were also without a few key players and there absence was difficult to ignore.www.sportingnews.com
Comments / 0