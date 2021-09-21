CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matildas vs Republic of Ireland: What we learned as Sam Kerr outshined in milestone match and Network 10 nail coverage

By Josh Thomas
Sporting News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matildas struggled across the pitch in a disappointing friendly defeat against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday morning (AEST). Australia's biggest star was denied any celebrations in her 100th game as her protege stepped up in the final third, while Tony Gustavsson's side were also without a few key players and there absence was difficult to ignore.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

The Matildas have made a disappointing return to international football, slumping to a 3-2 loss to the Republic of Ireland in Sam Kerr's 100th cap. Exciting young gun Mary Fowler scored a first-half brace and was a shining light at Tallaght Stadium but Australia's defensive issues proved their downfall, while they will also sweat on a knee injury to Chloe Logarzo.
