Soccer faced off against the University of Southern Mississippi in Denton on Sept. 24 and drew double-overtime resulting in a 0-0 score and their third tie of the season. The Mean Green (6-2-3) pressured USM’s (6-2-1) defense all night, getting up a total of 32 shots, with 13 of them on goal. Thirty-two shots is their second-highest total of the season, trailing only their first game against Southern University, where they had 42 shots. The most significant difference between the two games is they tied USM and beat Southern (2-5-1) 7-0. Senior forward and team captain Olivia Klein said the team’s lack of scoring mainly was due to luck.

DENTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO