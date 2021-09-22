Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D

While it still has a long way to go, Sony's PlayStation 5 is capable of a surprising amount of customization. New features have slowly begun trickling in, and thanks to a recent update, PS5 owners now have more options available to them for fine-tuning their gaming experience on the system. Much like the PS4, you can expect these features to expand in time, but for now, here's a look at what PS5 owners are capable of fine-tuning on the latest Sony console.

1 DAY AGO