CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D

Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Includes Big Changes For Sombra And Bastion

While its release date is still nowhere to be seen, Blizzard is finally starting to share some of the nitty-gritty details of what players can expect in Overwatch 2. The developer has previously gone over new game modes being added in the game, along with new maps and skins. However, this is the first time it has gone over specific changes to either Sombra and Bastion.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Beat The Final Boss In Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

The final boss of Kena: Bridge of Spirits increases the scale of the monsters you'll face with the biggest creature yet to stand against you. The fight itself, however, is a varied one, and is mostly about landing important shots with your bow, fighting smaller enemies, and avoiding damage. Luckily, this isn't too tough a fight as long as you keep moving and watching your back, because enemies will spawn around you and catch you with their attacks if you're not careful.
Gamespot

Fortnite 18.10 Patch Fixes XP And Adds Chili Chug Splash

Fortnite patch 18.10 is here, and its list of fixes is wide-ranging. Players seeking new tools, more XP, and a bit of lore will have their hands full with this season's first major update. The grind is gone, and the spiciest beverage on the island has just dropped. As for the new crater appearing at Steamy Stacks, your guess is as good as ours. Here's what new content you'll find in your travels across Apollo following the 18.10 update.
Gamespot

Potential Halo Infinite Datamine Reveals Emblems, Weapon Charms, and Memes A-Plenty

The release of a new beta test or demo often results in a wave of datamined content. Halo Infinite is no exception, as miners have potentially unearthed a treasure trove of content from Halo Infinite's technical test over the weekend. Reddit featured a thread of the supposed found content, revolving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simulator
Gamespot

How PS5 Backwards Compatibility Works

With the PlayStation 5, Sony has once again embraced backwards compatibility. A feature that the PS4 skipped out on, playing a game from the previous generation of PS4 is as easy as downloading the game or inserting the original game disc. The added benefit with the PS5's backwards compatibility is...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to equip weapon, armor skins in New World

Players jumping into New World will be looking to add some uniqueness to their outfit, whether that be using a specific weapon, taking specific armor, or perhaps exploring some of the skin options in the game. Those who preordered the Deluxe Edition of the game will have a few skin...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Aragami 2 Review - Shadow Dancer

Interpreting stealth as a power fantasy, Aragami 2 deploys the shadows as a literal weapon, not merely as somewhere to hide. One ability discharges tendrils of black mist from your fingertips to grab a nearby enemy and fling them headfirst into your fist, knocking them unconscious. Such powerful abilities emphasize a proactive approach to stealth that's less about waiting for a window of opportunity to open and more about knocking a hole in the wall. With a lean, stylish aesthetic complementing minimalist mission design, Aragami 2 succeeds in making you feel like a daring and deadly shadow warrior, even if it eventually falls victim to repetition and a lack of variety.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Battlefield 2042 Progression, XP, And Cosmetic Microtransaction Plans Revealed

The Battlefield 2042 open beta is coming up very soon, and it'll give players a first taste at, among other things, how progression works in the sci-fi shooter. DICE is making some changes to the progression system with the new game, and the studio outlined all the key details in a blog post. We're rounding up the key details here.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

First 20 Minutes Of Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye

In this video, we explore the Echoes Of The Eye DLC for Outer Wilds. During the early parts of this new adventure, we notice a new exhibit on display at the museum. Something suspicious has appeared on the satellite and whatever we uncover next may give us more answers to the mystery of the solar system.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to aim using a Bow and Musket in New World

Amazon’s New World takes a unique approach to the MMO genre by giving players a different style of gameplay compared to other established games like World of Warcraft. As opposed to simply facing your target to use one of any number of abilities, players in New World have a higher requirement in terms of aiming to hit their opponent.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hero or Foe

Sign In to follow. Follow Hero or Foe, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Sailing Boats

The Italy-based manufacturing company Caracol and the green tech business Nextchem have partnered to bring the world's first 3D printed sailboat to life. Unveiled at Milan Design Week 2021, this boat was produced in one piece and is made using recycled materials. Dubbed the Beluga, the companies ditched traditional mold-based construction technologies for more advanced and innovative 3D technologies. The sailboat was erected using Caracol's proprietary robotic additive manufacturing system - which essentially built the sailboat's hull in one piece.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Gamespot

Diablo II: Resurrected Character Lockout Bug Is Still An Issue

Diablo II: Resurrected launched September 23--and in its first week since release, certain players are experiencing character lockouts, and others are also seeing their offline characters disappear or lose progress. The character lockout error seems to be the system not registering that players have gone off the server, thus throwing...
Gamespot

How to Customize Your PS5 Home Screen

While it still has a long way to go, Sony's PlayStation 5 is capable of a surprising amount of customization. New features have slowly begun trickling in, and thanks to a recent update, PS5 owners now have more options available to them for fine-tuning their gaming experience on the system. Much like the PS4, you can expect these features to expand in time, but for now, here's a look at what PS5 owners are capable of fine-tuning on the latest Sony console.
Newport Buzz

11th Hour Racing Team lines up two boats to compete at Le Défi Azimut in France

The international elite of offshore yachting is gathering in Lorient on the Atlantic coast of France to battle for glory at Le Défi Azimut, a unique showcase regatta over four consecutive days. The event brings together 32 of the world’s best offshore skippers, split into 16 teams of two. Competing...
Gamespot

Halo Co-Creator Reacts to Infinite | GameSpot News

In today’s episode of GameSpot News, Persia talks about the reaction of Halo’s co-creator to Halo Infinite after the recent beta. Marcus Lehto said he had a "great time" playing Infinite over the weekend, going on to praise its combat and map designs. The next Halo Infinite beta test begins September 30, and it will invite players to try Big Team Battle for the first time.
dotesports.com

How to enable Streamer Mode in New World

After two massively successful beta tests, New World has launched. Accompanying its release was a list of changes to the game, including the addition of a new Streamer Mode that wasn’t present during either beta phase. New World encourages players to play amongst communities. For streamers, this means that teaming...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Metroid Dread - 5 Minutes of Off-Screen Gameplay

We got a chance to check out Metroid Dread on the Nintendo Switch OLED ahead the October 8 release. Here's 5 minutes of gameplay for Metroid Dread that we shot off screen, focusing on the opening of the game.
Gamespot

Fortnite Season 8 Art Seems To Hint At Return Of Tilted Towers

While Fortnite Chapter 2 brought with it many exciting features, there remains a passionate portion of the fanbase that is always hopeful for the return of the Chapter 1 map. While that doesn't seem likely anytime soon, Epic Games seems to be teasing the return of the original map's most beloved place of interest (POI): Tilted Towers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy