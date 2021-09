Picked 61st overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Ivan Morozov is regarded by many as the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ second best prospect behind Peyton Krebs. He’s has had exceptional development up to the beginning of this season. He played 2nd line center all of last year with KHL club SKA St. Petersburg as a 20 year old. He posted 55GP 13G 18A 31pts. It’s extremely rare to see a player in the KHL have that much success so early in his career.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO