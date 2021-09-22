CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIRST ALERT: Chance for a shower or storm into the morning, then cooler and drier air arrives

By Wes Wyatt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The chance for showers and storms will continue overnight as a cold front approaches the state. The cold front will reach our area after sunrise in the morning, with the chance for showers and storms ending from west to east. The rain should be out of west Alabama by about 7 p.m. tomorrow, central by 9 a.m. and east by 11 a.m. A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out though after that. Clouds will gradually break up during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in. It will be breezy so plan on winds gusting up to 20 mph. Tomorrow is the start of fall and it sure will feel like it with highs in the middle 70s. Wednesday evening should end up fantastic, with temperatures dropping into the 60s by 5 to 6 p.m.

