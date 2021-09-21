CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country

By Chantal Rice
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The heart of the Hill Country will soon be home to a new hotel that pays homage to the area’s history while also elevating it to a one-of-a-kind hospitality destination. Albert Hotel, a 110-guest-room property spanning 2 acres, is slated to open in historic downtown Fredericksburg in the summer of 2022, encompassing four 19th century buildings and a newly constructed hotel with all the modern and relaxing amenities befitting a charming Hill Country hamlet.

CultureMap Houston

Check in to this midcentury modern gem of a hotel in Texas' oldest town

Midcentury modern is still having a moment, and you can surround yourself with the style at East Texas' The Fredonia Hotel. The boutique hotel is located in Nacogdoches, the oldest town in Texas, where red brick streets criss-cross the lively downtown area that's bursting with antique and vintage shops, plus the new Fredonia Brewery right across the street from the hotel.
TEXAS STATE
