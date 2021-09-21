New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country

Houston’s newest Common Bond debuts downtown this week. Located in the Bank of America tower (800 Capitol St.), it’s the growing company’s first brasserie location. After being delayed when the pandemic disrupted downtown's regular crowds of office workers and event attendees, the restaurant will be open for lunch with the same bistro menu found at the other locations beginning today (Tuesday, September 28), along with a grab-and-go bakery section fully stocked with Common Bond’s signature pastries, breads, and sweets that's available for breakfast and lunch. The brasserie’s dinner menu starts Tuesday, October 5 with bistro breakfast and happy hour menus to debut in the coming weeks.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO