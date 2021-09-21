New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country
The heart of the Hill Country will soon be home to a new hotel that pays homage to the area’s history while also elevating it to a one-of-a-kind hospitality destination. Albert Hotel, a 110-guest-room property spanning 2 acres, is slated to open in historic downtown Fredericksburg in the summer of 2022, encompassing four 19th century buildings and a newly constructed hotel with all the modern and relaxing amenities befitting a charming Hill Country hamlet.houston.culturemap.com
