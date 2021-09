The tax system is “stacked” against high street firms, Labour has warned as it set out plans to shift the burden to online giants like Amazon.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said she would freeze business rates next year if she was in No 11, while also offering a cut for small firms, paid for by hiking digital taxes.She committed the next Labour government to abolishing business rates, using the proceeds of a global deal on taxing multinational firms.The tax system is stacked against high street businesses and small businessesRachel ReevesThe move comes as Labour seeks to get its conference in Brighton...

