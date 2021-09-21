CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/JPY

By Pip Diddy
babypips.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent volatility and momentum may continue in AUD/JPY with the latest Bank of Japan statement on the way. Before moving on, ICYMI, today’s Daily U.S. Session Watchlist looked at the downtrend in AUD/USD as risk sentiment sours, so be sure to check that out to see if there is still a potential play!

www.babypips.com

actionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 111.09; (P) 111.36; (R1) 111.79;. No change in USD/JPY’s outlook. Intraday bias remains on the upside with focus on 111.65/71 resistance zone. Sustained break there will resume the up trend from 102.58, and suggest larger bullish trend reversal. Further rally would be seen to 114.54 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 110.92 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Sets For Breakout

Downside risks pressured the GBP/JPY currency pair lower on Tuesday. As a result, the British Pound fell by 183 pips or 1.20% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday’s trading session. The exchange rate is currently trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Sell

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the Japanese Yen may rise. Short exposure is rising in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY. Will they fall in the sessions ahead? Check out the recording above!. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS),...
RETAIL
babypips.com

Chart Art: CAD Range Plays Using CAD/JPY and GBP/CAD

Can you believe it’s already the middle of the week?. Today we’re looking at CAD because it’s hitting very interesting inflection points against GBP and JPY. Think you can make pips from CAD/JPY and GBP/CAD’s inflection point reversals?. CAD/JPY: 4-hour. CAD/JPY has turned its frown upside down since the middle...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Crypto Consolidation Patterns to Watch: MATIC & ALGO

Today, we’re taking a quick look at high market cap but low priced crypto assets that are currently tightening up in price action. Will these consolidation patterns lead to breakouts? Will they return to their longer-term trends?. ALGO/USD 4-Hour. Let’s first check out the price action Algorand (ALGO) against the...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
babypips.com

Watchlist: USD/JPY Consolidation Breakout?

USD/JPY went into full bull mode starting last week, which eventually lead to a break above a long consolidation range. Is this breakout legit and will USD/JPY be able to get past the next resistance area just ahead?. USD/JPY Consolidation Breakout?. USD/JPY has been on quite a rally this past...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY braces around 80.80 ahead of Australian Retail Sales

The AUD/JPY begins the Asian session on the right foot, eyes 81.00 amid a mixed-market sentiment. Australian Retail Sales could offer fresh impetus to the pair. Japan’s COVID-19 emergency state could be lift-off on Thursday. On Monday, the AUD/JPY began the week on the right foot, finishing the day recording...
RETAIL
actionforex.com

EUR/JPY Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.57; (P) 129.75; (R1) 130.03;. EUR/JPY’s rise continues today and hits as high as 130.12 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside for 130.73 resistance first. Firm break there will argue that correction from 134.11 has completed and turn near term outlook bullish for retesting this high. On the downside, break of 129.36 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 127.91 instead.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Breakout Occurs

On Monday, the Australian Dollar edged higher by 37 pips or 0.52% against the US Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during the Asian session on Tuesday. Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to drive the exchange rate higher within...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD traders batten down the hatches below daily trendline support

The many cross-currents in the forex space right now is pressuring AUD. AUD/USD bears are in charge and testing a critical daily dynamic support line. The Australian dollar has reversed course on Tuesday, falling from a high of 0.7311 as European markets opened when a surge in US yields sent the US dollar firmly bid across the board. At the time of writing, AUD/USD is down 0.6% on the day and trades near 0.7235, hovering over the lows of 0.7228 and on thin ice, technically speaking, testing below daily trendline support.
CURRENCIES
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Simple Trend and Range Trades on EUR/USD and USD/JPY

We’re all about the dollar today, forex brothas!. EUR/USD is hitting a channel resistance while USD/JPY is turning lower just as it reached a range ceiling. Did you know that EUR/USD has been on a downtrend since the start of the month?. Bears have another chance today because the euro...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

AUD steady, but Evergrande lurks

The Australian dollar is in calm waters in the Monday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7264, up 0.14% on the day. The Evergrande crisis has shaken investor risk sentiment, which has had a strong impact on risk currencies like the Australian dollar. It is unclear what Chinese authorities have in mind for the ailing property giant. The options range from default to bailout or restructuring the company into smaller parts. What is clear is that Evergrande is in massive trouble and missed a coupon payment last week, with another payment due this week. The markets were willing to overlook the missed payment, but news on Friday that Evergrande’s electric vehicle subsidiary was facing severe liquidity problems spooked investors and sent the Aussie lower. If there is more bad news from Evergrande, the weak Australian dollar could lose more ground. The currency hasn’t managed a winning month since May, as ongoing lockdowns have hurt economic growth.
RETAIL
babypips.com

Resistance Reversal or Upside Break in GBP/JPY?

GBP/JPY hits the top of our forex watchlist this week as the pair returns to a familiar area of resistance. Is it time for an upside break or will the bears quickly take back control and send the pair lower this week?. Resistance Reversal or Upside Break in GBP/JPY?. Despite...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

JPY weakness showed in a big way after the FOMC rate decision. If rates are edging higher elsewhere, that could bring on more Yen-weakness, similar to what showed in Q1 of this year. Yen-strength could become a dominant theme again should risk aversion rear its ugly head, and with the...
MARKETS
babypips.com

Weekly Forex Market Recap: Sept. 20 – 24

It was an up and down kind of week for risk as traders jumped back and for between Evergrande headlines from China and monetary policy speculation. After the initial dump in risk, the Canada dollar was the one to rule them all by Friday, likely benefiting from the run higher in oil prices as well as on the post-Fed return to risk move.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Surge Despite Rising Treasury Yields, Looming Evergrande Risks

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, Evergrande, Treasury Yields, Sentiment – Talking Points. Australian Dollar gains against most peers as traders dive into equities. Evergrande remains a risk factor after China warns localities to prepare. AUD/USD rises to key moving average after solid overnight strength. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia Pacific markets look...
CURRENCIES
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen flat after mixed Asia session

London stocks were set for a muted open on Friday following a mixed session in Asia. The FTSE 100 was called to open unchanged at 7,078. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, where we can expect to see little change, the main focus is likely to be on Germany, and not just because the sun is setting on Angela Merkel’s tenure as German Chancellor this weekend, but also, we have the latest German IFO business climate survey in a week that saw the IFO downgrade its outlook for the German economy this year.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends slide to fresh daily low near 0.7250

AUD/USD continues to edge lower ahead of the American session. US Dollar Index climbs to 93.30 as market mood remains cautious. FOMC Chairman Powell will speak at Fed Listens event. After closing the previous two trading days in the positive territory, the AUD/USD pair reversed its course on Friday and...
MARKETS

