Daily Asia-London Sessions Watchlist: AUD/JPY

The Australian dollar is in calm waters in the Monday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7264, up 0.14% on the day. The Evergrande crisis has shaken investor risk sentiment, which has had a strong impact on risk currencies like the Australian dollar. It is unclear what Chinese authorities have in mind for the ailing property giant. The options range from default to bailout or restructuring the company into smaller parts. What is clear is that Evergrande is in massive trouble and missed a coupon payment last week, with another payment due this week. The markets were willing to overlook the missed payment, but news on Friday that Evergrande’s electric vehicle subsidiary was facing severe liquidity problems spooked investors and sent the Aussie lower. If there is more bad news from Evergrande, the weak Australian dollar could lose more ground. The currency hasn’t managed a winning month since May, as ongoing lockdowns have hurt economic growth.

