The Nike Air Max 2021 is among the brand’s newer propositions, but it draws upon decades-old heritage. For its latest ensemble, the modern-day design indulges in an all-“Black” colorway. Synthetic materials across the upper don a uniform look, with the only deviations arriving in the form of varying patterns throughout the forefoot. Overlays along the tongue and the arrangement at the heel further deliver depth and texture to the sneakers, which are cushioned by a partly-exposed Air Max unit underfoot. The accompanying foam midsole and rubber outsole – the latter harkening back to waffle-patterns of yesteryear – round out the tonal color scheme.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO