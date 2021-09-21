CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph and Ayesha Curry renew vows after 10 years of marriage

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteph and Ayesha Curry have hit the refresh button on their marriage. The celebrity chef, 32, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she and her NBA superstar husband, 33, renewed their vows this summer 10 years after tying the knot. “A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most...

districtchronicles.com

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ayesha Curry shares sweet gesture husband Steph had for her

Ayesha Curry on Tuesday shared the sweet gesture her husband Steph had for her recently. Ayesha shared pictures and a note on Instagram in which she revealed that Steph planned a ceremony for them to renew their marriage vows. The ceremony apparently took place in their backyard and involved their children.
NBA
myhoustonmajic.com

Steph Curry Surprises His Wife With A Beautiful Wedding Vow-Renewal Ceremony

Steph Curry deserves a plaque for the world’s best husband. The NBA star orchestrated a beautiful surprise vow-renewal ceremony for his wife Ayesha Curry right in the heart of their backyard. The lovebirds have been happily married for 10 years strong. Ayesha gushed about the special moment on Instagram by...
NBA
nationalblackguide.com

Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll Into Oakland, Calif., With a Bus to Feed and Teach Kids

The bus is loud — in color and sound. That’s the way NBA star Stephen Curry and his entrepreneur wife, Ayesha Curry, prefer it. They want the kids to see it coming. Yet, it would be difficult to miss what the Currys call the Eat. Learn. Play. Bus, a hot pink, pale blue and yellowish gold mobile unit that rolls out for the first time Wednesday blaring music at an elementary school in Oakland, California.
NBA
#Marriages#Nba#Canon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
