CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Goldman populist pay flap led in part by son of $108B fund bigwig

By Lydia Moynihan
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe populist uprising at Goldman Sachs over junior banker pay was led by a first-year employee with a rather princely background. The son of TPG Capital Vice Chairman Jonathan Coslet was one of the ringleaders behind a PowerPoint presentation that went viral earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. Joey Coslet, then a first-year Goldman analyst, played a “key role” in putting together the list of gripes, the report said.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Goldman fund IPO leaves little on the table

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has produced a text-book example of price discovery. The bank’s Petershill Partners (PHLL.L) unit, which owns stakes in private equity groups and hedge funds, priced its initial public offering on Tuesday at 350 pence per share, or 4 billion pounds. Its shares have barely budged since they started trading.
BUSINESS
futuresmag.com

Goldman Sachs Has Participated In $41 Million Raise By A Crypto Fund Manager

Crypto was broadly down this morning. Activity in the cryptocurrency Reddit forum has fallen to levels previously seen in early July. Goldman Sachs has participated in a USD 41 million raise by crypto fund manager One River Digital Asset Management. We review the bank’s involvement in crypto to date. One...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Crypto Fund Manager One River Digital Raises $41M from Goldman, Coinbase and Others

The founder and chief executive at One River Digital said that it’s becoming more evident that asset management will be making a transition to the tokenized niche. Coinbase Global Inc and Goldman Sachs are on the list of some of the investors that One River Digital, a growing cryptocurrency startup, has attracted to raise $41 million in funding. The cryptocurrency fund manager and startup enjoys the full support of Alan Howard.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Milken
wealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: Goldman Sachs' New Money Market Fund Share Classes Support Black Women in STEM

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has partnered with Black-led financial services firm Loop Capital to create two money market fund share classes supporting racial equity. A portion of the revenue from the share classes, available exclusively to clients of Goldman and Loop, will fund scholarships for Black women in science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and related fields.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Goldman Sachs Will Support Black Women In STEM As Part Of Its Racial Justice Investment

The multinational investment bank Goldman Sachs announced it is rolling out the latest part of its $10 billion investment in Black women in the U.S. Goldman is partnering with Loop Capital, a Black-led financial services firm, to provide clients of both firms with funds to invest in programs for Black women pursuing STEM careers. The tech giant Google is contributing $500 million to the effort.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Goldman Sachs Is Acquiring Buy Now, Pay Later Fintech GreenSky for $2.2 Billion

Goldman Sachs is acquiring fintech lender GreenSky for $2.24 billion as the investment bank pushes further into consumer finance. The all-stock deal for GreenSky, called the biggest fintech platform for home improvement loans in a release announcing the deal, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022, the companies said on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo Global Management#Private Equity Fund#Populist#Powerpoint#Bloomberg#Jp Morgan Chase#Morgan Stanley#Evercore#Drexel Burnham Lambert#Goldman Ceo Solomon#Wharton School#The Post#The Federal Reserve#Goldman And Jpmorgan#Citibank
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Facebook

Comments / 0

Community Policy