Lewistown - Charlene L. Ketcham, 97, of Lewistown, IL; passed away Monday September 20, 2021 at Roseville Rehabilitation and Health Care at Roseville, IL. She was born to Lee and Maggie Daniel on January 3, 1924. She married John A. Ketcham on December 30, 1944. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2015. They were married over 70 years. Charlene is survived by her sons John D. Ketcham of Macomb, IL; and Michael L. Ketcham of Aurora, IL; three grandchildren, John J. Ketcham of Macomb, IL; Michael A. Ketcham of LaGrange, IL; and Caitlin C. McBride of Tucson, AZ; as well as great grandchildren, John and Pierce. She is also survived by her niece Karen (Larry) Shonkweiler of Gridley, IL; her nephew, James (Mary) Higgins of Manhattan, KS; and great nephews, Eric and Michael.