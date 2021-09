After a long and fraught process that involved a legislative fight and then a court case, Medicaid expansion is the law of the land in Missouri. State residents who make up to 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level can qualify for coverage. But when it comes to getting the word out to those who might be newly eligible, state agencies have done very little. Health departments and non-governmental organizations have stepped in to try to pick up the slack. One of those organizations is Central Missouri Community Action. Executive director Darin Preis spoke with the Health & Wealth Desk about his group's efforts.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO