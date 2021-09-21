CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 and Plaid Partner Up to Expand Access to Digital Banking Solutions

By David Penn
finovate.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strategic partnership between Finovate alums Q2 and Plaid will give 18 million consumers across more than 500 banks and credit unions the ability to access 5,500+ fintech apps and other digital banking features. The alliance, announced today, combines Q2’s digital banking platform and Plaid’s open finance platform, Plaid Exchange. The goal is to provide customers with a secure and reliable way to both connect accounts to digital apps and services, as well as give them the tools to manage these connections.

#Open Banking#Silicon Valley Bank#Digital Banking Solutions#Q2#Plaid Exchange#Accountholders Fast#Auth#Transactions#Finovatespring#Citizens Bank Of Edmond#Findevr Siliconvalley#American Express#Astra#Fintech Innovators#Svb
