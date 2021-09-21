CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blizzard’s chief legal officer quits as company’s situation worsens

By Nick Ransbottom
Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard is losing a major employee yet again. In a LinkedIn post published yesterday, Claire Hart announced that she’s resigned from her role as the chief legal officer for Blizzard, a position she held for over three years. Hart clarified that her actual last day with the company was September 17, but didn’t provide any details on what led to her decision. She described her past three years as having been “full of unexpected twists and turns,” and that she felt “honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses.”

Bobby Kotick
