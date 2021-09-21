HCCSC cuts ribbon on Learning Center expansionPosted on 09/21/2021
HCCSC and the Huntington County Community Learning Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the Learning Center’s expansion project on Tuesday morning. Preliminary discussions for the expansion began in the fall of 2019, with plans beginning to be initiated in the spring of 2020. Ground was broken for the project on March 4, and the projected occupancy date for the expansion is currently set for the end of September.www.yournewslocal.com
