CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

What's Behind 13 Iconic WW II Photos

By Stephen Sherman
realclearhistory.com
 10 days ago

Here is a collection of iconic photographs of World War Two, photos that have been widely circulated. Each one is memorable, because each one captures some telling aspect of the war. The utter helplessness, innocence, and fear of the little Jewish boy in the Warsaw Ghetto chokes me up, even...

www.realclearhistory.com

Comments / 0

Related
realclearhistory.com

Soviet Sacrifice Reason Allies Won WW II

For all the advances made against the Germans in the west between D-Day on 6 June 1944 and the crossing of the Rhine in March 1945, postponed by the disaster at Arnhem in mid-September and the Ardennes counter-offensive in the winter, it was on the Eastern Front that the war against Germany was won. Between Operation Barbarossa and December 1944, the Germans lost 2.4 million men killed there, against 202,000 fighting the Western allies. The cost of inflicting such casualties was uneven: between D-Day and VE Day (Victory in Europe Day, 8 May 1945), the Russians suffered more than 2 million casualties, three times that of the British, Americans, Canadians and French fighting forces put together. It is worth considering whether democracies could ever have tolerated that level of sacrifice, or whether – as seems likely – it required the whole horrific apparatus of the NKVD and domestic terror to keep the Soviet Union in the war.
MILITARY
Robb Report

Hokusai’s Beloved ‘Great Wave’ Painting Is Now an NFT, Thanks to the British Museum

The British Museum will sell NFTs of Hokusai’s works, including The Great Wave Off Kanagawa (1831), with the help of a new French start-up, LaConnection. The sale is being done in concert with the British Museum’s exhibition of the Japanese artist’s work later this week. The idea to help cultural institutions sell NFTs came to Jean-Sébastien Beaucamps amid pandemic-related museum closures. A frequent museum-goer, Beaucamps’s background is in assisting traditional companies as they pivot for a digital age. With the rise of NFTs in 2020, he thought he might have found a way to help museums absorb this new technology. With LaConnection, “I realized that I could combine my professional passion...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww Ii#Jewish#Iwo Jima#American#Times#Israelis#Germans
TIME

The Overlooked American Survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

More than 75 years after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, roughly 136,000 people are living with the memories—and effects—of the disasters. In the U.S., specifically, there are believed to be just under 1,000 survivors. Many of these men and women ended up in Hiroshima and Nagasaki as children or young adults on those fateful days because they were visiting extended family, or had been sent to study in the country during a time of rising anti-Asian sentiments in the U.S. (It was not uncommon for families of Japanese descent in America to send their children to Japanese schools for a few years so that they would have the option to work in the country as adults.)
POLITICS
realclearhistory.com

Churchill Truly Understood Communism and Socialism

In the United States and the West, a new generation needs to be educated about the dangers of communism and socialism. A few years ago, a survey by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation revealed that that 70 percent of millennials support socialism and one-third of them have a favorable view of communism. A 2019 Harris Poll noted that Generation Z (those born in 1995 or later) “has a more positive view of the word ‘socialism’ than previous generations, and -- along with millennials -- is more likely to embrace socialistic policies and principles than past generations.” As Anthony Kim of the Heritage Foundation has noted, young Americans’ ignorance of socialism and its sordid history threatens our freedom and economic vitality. This is a failure of our educational, cultural, and political institutions.
U.K.
The Independent

Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial in Germany

A 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial Thursday in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Prosecutors argue that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago.The state court in Itzehoe in northern Germany said in a statement that the suspect allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
realclearhistory.com

'Mayflower Murderer' First Man Hanged in Colonies

John Billington (ca. 1580-1630) was the first Englishman to be convicted of murder in what would become the United States and the first to be hanged for any crime in New England. He came to the Plymouth Colony on the famous voyage of the Mayflower in 1620 with his wife...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Germany
realclearhistory.com

First Code Talkers Were Native Americans

William C. Meadows is the accomplished author of six distinctive books on Native Americans. Meadows' newest book, The First Code Talkers: Native American Communicators in World War I is an academic text that argues for recognition of the Choctaw Code Talkers during the First World War. Many are familiar with the Navajo Code Talkers from the Second World War, but few know of the Choctaw Nation Code Talkers of the First World War.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
realclearhistory.com

Could America Have Been Canada? Nope.

What if William Howe, the dithering British commander, hadn’t let the American army escape in the Battle of Long Island in 1776? What if he had nipped the whole damn thing in the bud? In that case, as dual Canadian-American citizen Adam Gopnik complains in the New Yorker, ‘We Could Have Been Canada’.
POLITICS
newbernnow.com

The Photos and Stories Behind Them

I stared at this beautiful photo of a couple I know. Perfect setting. Gorgeous couple. Smiles. Flawless. I found out the story behind the photo. Hateful conversations. Bruises. Tears. Anger. I stared at the family photo, all dressed in shades of blue on the beach. Laughter. Hugs. Perfection. I found...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy