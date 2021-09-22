CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks fall on road, 14-13

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
 7 days ago

Hocking College suffered its first loss of the season, falling at the College of Dupage 14-13 on Saturday. The Hawks led 10-0 at halftime, but gave up two second half touchdowns in falling by a point. Hocking College had 226 yards of total offense, being held to 64 yards on...

