Theater & Dance

Dr. Nicole Saphier: SF Mayor London Breed “Should Be Able” To Get Up And Dance Maskless

Radio NB
 8 days ago

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier supported San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s defending her right to dance maskless at a club during a recent event. “God bless her, because I saw that and you know what? She was honest. She was honest...

radionb.com

cbslocal.com

Mayor London Breed Appoints David Chiu to Replace Outgoing City Attorney

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — To replace outgoing San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera, Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that she appointed Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, to fill the position. Herrera is set to leave the role to begin his new position as San Francisco Public Utilities Commission general...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nicole Saphier
London Breed
Jimmy Failla
Washington Examiner

Elitist familiarity of San Francisco mayor breeds contempt

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is certainly not the first Democrat to be caught violating her own draconian COVID-19 rules. But she might be the first to respond to the controversy by telling the truth. When confronted, Breed said she did not care about any mask rules and that she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Seattle Times

San Francisco’s mayor blasted for dancing maskless at a crowded club. She called her critics the ‘fun police.’

At San Francisco’s Black Cat club last Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, D, rose from her seat and started getting down to the music. In a room full of maskless people, the mayor moved her hips, swung her arms and appeared to sing along at the top of her lungs as the R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! performed their 1996 hit “Let’s Get Down.”
POLITICS
Complex

San Francisco Mayor Defends Herself After Video Shows Her Dancing Maskless at Indoor Concert, Defying Own Mandate

San Francisco mayor London Breed is defending herself after being caught on video dancing maskless at an indoor concert. Breed was seen on Thursday dancing along at a Tony! Toni! Toné! gig at the Black Cat Club in San Francisco, a city in which attendees of live indoor performances are asked to keep their masks on unless they are actively eating or drinking, per CBS SF BayArea. In her defense, Breed says she was eating and drinking at the time of the video.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Dance#San Francisco#Sf#Fox Across America#Fox News Medical
Washington Examiner

London Breed is right: Take off your mask, and go have fun

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made a good point this weekend: We don’t need the “fun police” constantly critiquing individuals’ decisions regarding the pandemic. "While I'm eating and drinking, I'm going to keep my mask off," she said when asked why she was partying maskless at an indoor bar last week despite her own mask guidance. “And yes, in the time while we're drinking like everyone else there, we were all having a good time and, again, all vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Examiner

Mayor Breed mask controversy highlights nightlife businesses’ plight

Over the weekend, footage of Mayor London Breed partying maskless at the Black Cat became the latest flashpoint in the COVID culture wars. Articles in local and national media implied that Breed, like Governor Gavin Newsom with his November soirée at The French Laundry, violated her own indoor masking regulations when she got up and danced barefaced and smiling at the vaccinated-only Tenderloin jazz club.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor Defends Dancing Maskless at Crowded Nightclub: ‘I Was Feeling the Spirit’

San Francisco’s mayor is facing criticism after being accused of breaking her own COVID rules while dancing maskless at a crowded nightclub. On Thursday evening, Mayor London Breed partied sans face covering at the Black Cat Club—and someone caught it all on tape. CBS5 KPIX reports that the mayor is now defending her behavior. “We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” said Breed. She insists that she followed her city’s health orders because she was actively drinking at the time; ergo, masks weren’t necessary. But video footage shows her getting up to dance. “I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask,” Breed said. In the weeks prior, she had warned San Francisco residents to avoid big gatherings. Breed previously faced controversy after attending the infamous French Laundry dinner with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
American Council on Science and Health

SF Mayor London Breed Flouts City's COVID Mask Orders—And The Science Is On Her Side

“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” San Francisco Mayor London Breed said after she was spotted maskless in a crowded nightclub last Thursday. “My drink was sitting at the table,” she added. “I got up and started dancing because i was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

SF’s Mayor Says the ‘Fun Police’ Are After Her For Going Maskless at Black Cat

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is taking some heat from both actual health officials and the self-appointed “fun police” of San Francisco, she says. Mayor Breed visited Black Cat in the Tenderloin last week, presumably to catch some live jazz and try the new menu of cocktails and croquettes. But Breed was photographed dancing and singing without wearing a mask, as the SF Chronicle reported first, and is now facing criticism for not following the city’s indoor mask mandate to the tee — although she maintains she did nothing wrong.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

