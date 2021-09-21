Dr. Nicole Saphier: SF Mayor London Breed “Should Be Able” To Get Up And Dance Maskless

San Francisco’s mayor is facing criticism after being accused of breaking her own COVID rules while dancing maskless at a crowded nightclub. On Thursday evening, Mayor London Breed partied sans face covering at the Black Cat Club—and someone caught it all on tape. CBS5 KPIX reports that the mayor is now defending her behavior. “We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” said Breed. She insists that she followed her city’s health orders because she was actively drinking at the time; ergo, masks weren’t necessary. But video footage shows her getting up to dance. “I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask,” Breed said. In the weeks prior, she had warned San Francisco residents to avoid big gatherings. Breed previously faced controversy after attending the infamous French Laundry dinner with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO