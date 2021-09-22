S-92 helicopter completes first flight using biofuel
Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 10 seconds. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, has approved the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), often referred to as biofuel, for the S-92 helicopter as an alternative to petroleum-based fuels and the aircraft completed its first flight. This approval occurs as companies across the aviation industry are taking steps to meet environmental challenges, including transitioning to sustainable aviation fuels derived from renewable non-fossil fuel sources and utilized by aircraft certified for Jet A/A-1 fuels.verticalmag.com
